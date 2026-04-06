A car broke through the main gate of the Delhi Assembly on Monday, entered the premises, and escaped, raising serious security concerns. Witnesses said the vehicle moved inside briefly before fleeing. Delhi Police have launched an investigation using CCTV footage and questioning staff.

A major security breach took place at the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday afternoon. An unidentified car, with a Uttar Pradesh registration number and being driven by masked men, rammed through gate number 2 and entered the premises, causing panic among staff and security personnel. According to reports, ink was hurled at assembly Speaker's car.

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Officials said that the unidentified car entered the premises at around 2 PM, causing panic. A Delhi Secretariate official told news agency PTI that the driver of the car drove towards Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta's office and even left a bouquet of flowers on porch before fleeing.

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Car enters and escapes

Witnesses said the vehicle forced its way inside and moved around briefly. It then exited the complex and escaped before it could be stopped.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety and security arrangements at the assembly. Delhi Police have started a detailed investigation into the case. Officers are checking CCTV footage and collecting other evidence to identify the car and its driver.

Sources said police are also questioning staff who were present at the time. Entry and exit points of the assembly are being closely examined.

Security under review

Officials have admitted that the incident shows gaps in the current security system. Authorities are now planning to tighten checks and improve monitoring at all entry points.

They are also expected to review emergency response steps to avoid such incidents in the future.