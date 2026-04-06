A doctor quit a hospital on her first day after alleging that patients were being unnecessarily admitted and kept in ICU to increase profits. Her video went viral, sparking debate on medical ethics. While many praised her decision, others called for stricter rules and systemic change. The incident has raised concerns about profit-driven practices.

A young female doctor has gone viral after she quit a reputed hospital on her very first day. She claimed she was asked to follow unethical practices that could harm patients. The doctor shared her experience in a video posted on social media platform X. Her account has sparked a wide debate online.

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Serious allegations against hospital

In the video, the doctor said the hospital management wanted doctors to admit almost every patient, even if they did not need to be hospitalised. She also alleged that patients were kept in the ICU for longer than required. According to her, this was done to increase hospital bills and earn more money.

“I joined a very reputed hospital. They were paying really well,” she said. “But on my first day, I realised they only needed a physician in name.”

Owner controlling treatment decisions

The doctor claimed that the hospital owner, a senior gynaecologist, was making all medical decisions. She said the owner decided which patients should be admitted and how long they should stay in the ICU.

This, she said, was done without proper medical need. The doctor felt this practice was wrong and harmful to patients.

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Doctor chooses ethics over job

Disturbed by what she saw, the doctor decided to resign the same day. She said no salary or job is worth risking patient safety.

“It would have been my name, but their wrongdoing,” she said. “I cannot allow someone to use me for unethical practices.” Her decision has been widely discussed online.

Mixed reactions online

Many people praised the doctor for standing up for ethics. One user called her move 'admirable' but said bigger changes are needed in the system. Another user said she should start her own practice and continue serving patients honestly.

Some users questioned why such complaints are increasing and asked authorities to act. Others demanded that the hospital name should be revealed. At the same time, a few users doubted her claims or said quitting alone is not enough to fix the problem.

The incident has raised serious concerns about ethics in private healthcare. Many users said there is a gap between patient care and profit-making in some hospitals. The case has once again highlighted the need for strict rules and better monitoring in the healthcare system.