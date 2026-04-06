In a shocking case from Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur Police uncovered a large illegal kidney transplant racket and arrested six people on March 31. The gang is accused of carrying out a transplant without permission. The case came to light after a dispute over money between the donor and the gang members. Now, a video of the accused, reportedly the fake 'doctor' involved in the case, has gone viral on social media.

Deal made through Telegram

Police said the racket used digital platforms to find donors. A demand was posted on a Telegram group by a man identified as Dr Afzal, who is linked to a hospital in Meerut.

A young man named Ayush from Bihar, who was studying in Dehradun, agreed to donate his kidney after being promised ₹6 lakh. However, he was paid only ₹3.5 lakh.

This payment dispute led to a complaint, which helped police uncover the entire racket.