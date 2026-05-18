Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law claims she underwent an MTP and had mental health issues. Twisha's family alleges dowry harassment. Police have filed a case against her husband, who is absconding, and his mother, a retired judge.

Mother-in-law's Statement on MTP and Family Dynamics

In the ongoing investigation into the death of Twisha Sharma, her mother-in-law and retired judge, Giribala Singh, on Sunday stated that the victim had undergone a Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) and alleged that the victim's parents had been distant for several months. Speaking on the events leading up to the incident, Giribala Singh claimed that Twisha had expressed regret after starting the MTP process. "When she started the first course of the MTP, she said she wanted to reverse this, which I knew was not possible. She didn't let us feel that fleeting moment of joy. It is truly heartbreaking; young girls often take this drastic step," Singh said.

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She further provided a timeline of the medical procedure, stating, "On 7th May, she must have taken the pill; she completed the entire MTP procedure, and we had to support her." Twisha's mother-in-law also levelled serious allegations against Twisha's parents, questioning their absence and the father's professional background. "I also called her mother, as she was needed there. For five months, her parents never visited. We deliberately did not call her father, as he has a very strange personality. For nearly twenty years, he has been working in the pharmaceutical industry--specifically in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan; he could potentially be the source of many things. I think they were earning out of all her. But the matter is sub judice," she alleged.

Claims of Mental Health Issues

She further expressed grief over the incident, calling it a "profound loss" for the family while claiming that the deceased was undergoing treatment for mental health issues. Speaking to ANI, Singh stated that despite the circumstances, Twisha was a cherished member of the household. "It's a profound loss for us because, whatever the circumstances, she was a part of our family. She went for psychiatric counselling also, and medicines were prescribed to her, which are given to a schizophrenic patient," Singh said.

She further detailed the fluctuations in Twisha's health, noting that her condition was often unstable. "She would remain stable for a day or so, but then again, there would be a slight change in her condition. We observed some physical symptoms, a slight trembling in her hands, which is typical of withdrawal symptoms. She destroyed everything," the mother-in-law added.

Police Investigation and Family's Allegations

Twisha Sharma (33), a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. She died on May 12 and her family has alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her in-laws. Police have registered a case against the husband and his mother, Giribala Singh, who is a retired judge, and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.

Notably, Giribala Singh was granted anticipatory bail earlier in the matter, while Samarth Singh's plea was denied. Meanwhile, a reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced for information leading to the arrest of the prime accused, Samarth Singh, who is absconding. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajneesh Kashyap Kaul said authorities have taken steps to prevent the accused from fleeing the country, including sending correspondence to the passport office. Six teams are actively engaged in the investigation.

Victim's Father Questions Bail Decision

However, speaking to ANI, Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, praised the police arguments in court, highlighting the influential background of the accused and the risk of evidence tampering. He questioned the decision to grant bail to one of the accused."The arguments presented by the police today were very good. The police argued that these individuals are highly influential people and that they could tamper with the evidence. If this argument by the police is indeed correct, then based on this, the decision to release the first accused on bail was erroneous," he told ANI.

The father further added, "Either this is flawed, or the police are at fault. From our side, we will certainly continue to make every possible effort. In cases involving dowry-related deaths, specifically if the death occurs within seven years of the marriage, the accused is required to be taken into custody. Yet here, you granted bail immediately after the FIR was lodged, allowing for anticipatory bail to be secured even while the police were explicitly stating that these are influential individuals who could tamper with the evidence."

A relative of the deceased pointed out alleged inconsistencies in bail orders, noting that grounds used to deny bail to Samarth Singh were later cited to grant bail to his mother. (ANI)