A Gujarat lawyer, Pranayraj Ranvir, was arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl he was representing in a separate rape case. He allegedly exploited her family's financial hardship by offering legal services in exchange for the girl working as a domestic helper.

A 43-year-old practising lawyer in Gujarat has been arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl whose earlier rape case he had been helping pursue in court, raising serious questions about the safety of child sexual assault survivors within the justice system. The accused, Pranayraj Ranvir, from Surat's Dindoli and originally from a village in Ahmedabad district's Dholka taluka, was arrested on Tuesday following allegations that he sexually assaulted the minor after exploiting her family's financial hardship.

According to the complaint, the girl's parents, who work as labourers, had approached Ranvir for legal assistance in their daughter's rape case. Unable to pay his legal fees, the family was allegedly offered an alternative arrangement.

"Ranvir had demanded Rs 15,000 as fees. As the family said they could not afford the sum, he offered his services in exchange for the girl working as a domestic helper in his house," a police officer said.

Police alleged that when the girl went to Ranvir's residence, he stripped her, forced her to perform a sexual act and then raped her. He allegedly threatened the child with dire consequences, warning that he would derail her ongoing rape case if she revealed the assault.

Following the complaint, Sachin GIDC police registered an FIR on Monday and arrested the accused. Ranvir has been booked under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including rape, rape of a child under 16 years of age, employing a child to commit an offence, causing hurt and criminal intimidation. He has also been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for aggravated penetrative sexual assault and other related offences.

The girl's earlier case dates back to September 2025, when she was allegedly kidnapped. She was traced on November 23, 2025. Police in that case alleged that the then 12-year-old girl was raped by two men, both of whom were subsequently arrested.

Although the prosecution in the earlier case is being conducted by a public prosecutor, police said the girl's father had separately engaged Ranvir to assist with the court proceedings.

Meanwhile, police records show that Ranvir has faced criminal cases in the past. He was booked in Bavla, Ahmedabad, in connection with alleged dowry demands and cruelty to his wife. He was also booked in other cases, including prohibition-related offences, rioting and other charges registered at police stations in Ahmedabad and Surat.

Police said further investigation into the case is underway.