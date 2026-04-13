A 30-year-old man in Gujarat’s Sanand taluka was allegedly strangled to death by his wife and her lover who then tried to disguise the killing as a natural death.

A 30-year-old man in Gujarat’s Sanand taluka was allegedly strangled to death by his wife and her lover—who then tried to disguise the killing as a natural death. The victim, identified as Sanjay Thakor, was found dead at his residence in the Indira Awas area of Ganasar village on the morning of April 10. The case appeared to be an accidental death, and the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

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However, the forensic report revealed Sanjay had died of asphyxia caused by manual strangulation, ruling out any possibility of a natural death.

As police dug deeper, suspicion quickly zeroed in on Sanjay’s wife, Payal Thakor, and a fellow villager, Rahul Thakor. Their sudden disappearance from their homes raised red flags.

Acting swiftly, police teams deployed a mix of human intelligence and technical surveillance to track down the duo. Both were eventually detained and, during interrogation, allegedly confessed to planning and executing the murder.

The crime unfolded on the night of April 10 between 10 pm and midnight, following a heated argument between Sanjay and Payal. In a shocking turn, Payal allegedly called Rahul to their home, where the two conspired to eliminate Sanjay.

Police revealed that Payal used a towel to strangle her husband while simultaneously pressing his face with a pillow, as Rahul restrained him by holding his hands.

In an attempt to mislead police, the accused allegedly placed Sanjay’s body on the bed to make it appear as though he had died in his sleep. They then locked the house from the outside and fled the scene.

A murder case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and both accused have been arrested. Further investigation is currently underway.