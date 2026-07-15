Bhojshala Mukti Yagna Convener Gopal Sharma welcomed the Supreme Court's interim order on the Bhojshala complex dispute, urging the district administration to arrange for Namaz to be offered outside a 300-metre radius of the complex.

Offer Namaz Outside 300m Radius: Hindu Body

Bhojshala Mukti Yagna Convener Gopal Sharma on Wednesday urged the district administration to make an arrangement that Namaz is offered outside the 300-metre radius of the Bhojshala complex, saying they welcome the Supreme Court interim ruling.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said he believed the apex court had effectively reiterated the Madhya Pradesh High Court's May 15 order regarding the matter. "I believe the decision delivered by the High Court on May 15 has essentially been reiterated in the Supreme Court. The Bhojshala complex means the entire area within a 300-metre radius. Namaz may be offered anywhere outside that 300-metre radius. We welcome the ruling of the Supreme Court but repeatedly demanding alternative sites after having already offered Namaz at this specific location is entirely unreasonable. This is completely unjustified," Sharma said.

Historical Claims and Appeal to Administration

Referring to historical developments, he claimed that Namaz was offered inside the Bhojshala complex in 1935 but was stopped by the then ruler in 1938. He further alleged that land was subsequently provided in 1942 for the construction of a Mosque. "If that arrangement was already made, then why did they resume offering Namaz inside Bhojshala? Why are they now seeking another place in its name? In 1942, the then ruler of Dhar State had provided them with a mosque on Bakhtawar Marg in lieu of offering Namaz here; that mosque, which is still known today as Rahmat Mosque, is the place meant for them. I urge the district administration to respect the Supreme Court's order and make arrangements for them to offer Namaz anywhere outside the 300-meter radius of the Bhojshala complex. We are not opposed to the offering of Namaz but repeatedly coming to this temple to offer prayers, thereby insulting the temple, and then seeking another place in its name is wrong," Sharma said.

SC Ruling an 'Interim Relief': Muslim Committee

Meanwhile, responding to Sharma's remarks, President of Kamal Maula Masjid Namaz Intazamia Committee, Zulfikar Pathan said the Supreme Court had not delivered a final verdict and had only granted interim relief. "Everyone should respect the Supreme Court's order. It is an interim relief, and the matter will be heard again after three weeks. As far as Rahmat Mosque or any other mosque is concerned, every locality has a mosque where five times daily prayers are offered. Kamal Maula Mosque is the Juma Masjid, where we used to offer Friday prayers...," he said.

What the Supreme Court Said

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court issued notice to Centre, Madhya Pradesh govt on a batch of appeals filed by the Muslim side challenging the High Court verdict, which held the disputed 11th-century Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex in Dhar district as a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. The Supreme Court said it will examine the case; as an interim measure, a separate open space adjacent to the complex may be provided to the Muslim community for offering namaz on Friday between 1 pm and 3 pm. The apex court further directed that the ASI shall not undertake any structural alterations at the disputed complex without its permission. (ANI)