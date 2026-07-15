Rakhi Sawant has urged climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike, vowing to go to Jantar Mantar herself. She joins a growing list of celebrities, including Prakash Raj and Naseeruddin Shah, who have voiced support for the protest.

Rakhi Sawant, an actress, has expressed support for schoolteacher and climate campaigner Sonam Wangchuk, urging him to terminate his hunger strike. Rakhi asked Wangchuk not to endanger his life and expressed her desire to visit Jantar Mantar.

She further stated that she will personally travel to Jantar Mantar to assist him break his fast. Rakhi is one of the notable people who have supported Wangchuk as concerns about his health have increased throughout his ongoing hunger strike.

In her appeal, Rakhi said, "Please, Sonam ji, main request karti hoon. Main Dilli ana chahti hoon Jantar Mantar pe. Please yeh faltu logo ke liye apni jaan mat dijiye. Aap bahu keemti hain (( request you. I want to come to Delhi, to Jantar Mantar. Please do not give your life for these people. You are very precious)." Rakhi is currently in Mumbai.

When asked if she would go to Jantar Mantar, she said, "I will go to Jantar Mantar and personally help him break his fast."

A Growing Chorus from Bollywood

Rakhi is the latest public person to show support for Wangchuk, as fears over his health continue to grow.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has also urged Wangchuk to halt his ongoing hunger strike, saying the country requires voices like his in the battle against injustice. In a post on social media, she asked him to focus his health and stated that his advice continues to inspire children around the country.

On Tuesday, actor Swara Bhasker visited Jantar Mantar and met Wangchuk and Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the CJP. She also published information about the visit on social media. Her message of solidarity came as calls to stop the strike became louder, as did worry for Wangchuk's health.

Omi Vaidya, best known for his role as Chatur in 3 Idiots, was one of the first Bollywood stars to post a video supporting Wangchuk. In the video, Vaidya stated, "I don't want Phunsukh Wangdu to die," and urged people to pay attention to Wangchuk's health and the circumstances surrounding his protest. He said that Aamir Khan's portrayal in 3 Idiots was inspired on Wangchuk and regarded him as a humble and outstanding individual. His post went viral.

The Cockroach Janta Party, which is organising the protest, claims Wangchuk has dropped over 9 kg since starting his fast, and his health has deteriorated. The organisation has been protesting alleged anomalies in the NEET examination and has sought Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, as well as Rs 1 crore in compensation for the families of applicants who reportedly committed suicide as a result of the scandal. Rakhi's request, as well as those from other public personalities, come as pressure mounts on Wangchuk to stop his fast.