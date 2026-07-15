Following a meeting with Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay has agreed to support 'Operation Toofan', an anti-drug initiative, by deploying more police and increasing surveillance at the Keralam-Tamil Nadu border.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has expressed readiness to deploy more police personnel at the Keralam-Tamil Nadu border and place it under "complete police surveillance", Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said on Wednesday.

Following a meeting with CM Vijay, the Keralam minister said that senior police and administrative officials have been directed to "further strengthen Operation Toofan", extending full support to the initiative aimed at curbing drug abuse.

Inter-State Cooperation to Curb Drug Menace

Following a high-level meeting with CM Vijay, Chennithala stated that both states would work in tandem to dismantle drug mafias through enhanced intelligence sharing and border surveillance. Speaking to the media about the meeting, Ramesh Chennithala said, "Operation Toofan has received the wholehearted support of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay. He has expressed his readiness to deploy police personnel along the Keralam-Tamil Nadu border and, at the same time, to facilitate intelligence sharing and information sharing. "Subsequently, he convened a meeting with all senior police officers and secretaries. During the meeting, he directed them to further strengthen Operation Toofan. It was decided to bring the Keralam-Tamil Nadu border completely under police surveillance, ensure mutual sharing of information, and strengthen intelligence exchange."

CM Vijay to Join Anti-Drug Campaign Event

Highlighting the positive rapport during the discussion, the Home Minister noted that the Tamil Nadu CM showed a personal interest in the cause. "The overall atmosphere was highly encouraging. He told me that he himself had participated in a marathon run against drug abuse. I requested him to visit Keralam. Actor Mohanlal is Operation Toofan's brand ambassador. Mohanlal and Vijay have acted together in the film 'Jilla'. Vijay has agreed to come. The Home Department has decided to organise a major programme in Ernakulam featuring both Mohanlal and Vijay, with Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan also participating," Chennithala added.

Expressing his appreciation for the interstate cooperation, Chennithala further said, "I express my special gratitude to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay for agreeing to join hands with us in this major fight against narcotic drugs. He discussed the matter with me in great detail for nearly half an hour. In the coming days, the Keralam Police and the Tamil Nadu Police will move forward with a strong fight against this mafia by effectively exchanging information and intelligence."

On ADGP Ajith Kumar Controversy

Addressing the ongoing controversy regarding allegations that ADGP MR Ajith Kumar tampered with a case diary, the Home Minister maintained a cautious stance, emphasising procedural integrity. "Beyond what the Chief Minister said today, I have nothing further to add. We take this matter very seriously. However, when a government functions, there are certain procedures that must be followed. We can move forward only by adhering to those procedures. That is exactly what we are doing," Chennithala stated. (ANI)