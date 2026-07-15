A woman accused of impersonating an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer to secure a marriage and later allegedly extorting Rs 40 lakh from her husband has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district.

A woman accused of impersonating an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer to secure a marriage and later allegedly extorting Rs 40 lakh from her husband has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district. The accused, identified as Sadhana, was arrested on Monday and has been sent to judicial custody, news agency PTI reported.

According to Superintendent of Police (South) Anshika Verma, the case was registered at Faridpur police station following a complaint filed by Abhishek against Sadhana, her father Narendra Pal Singh, brother Surya Pratap, and maternal uncle Rajendra Singh, all residents of Sateti village in Budaun district.

An FIR has been lodged under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66D of the Information Technology Act.

As per the complaint, Sadhana and her family allegedly deceived Abhishek by portraying her as an IAS officer using fabricated photographs and videos circulated on social media. Believing the claims to be genuine, Abhishek went ahead with the marriage.

The complainant further alleged that soon after the wedding, Sadhana allegedly attempted to strangulate him, threatened him and his family with serious consequences, and demanded Rs 40 lakh, PTI reported.

Verma said Sadhana was arrested following a search operation. During questioning, she allegedly admitted to uploading fabricated photographs and videos on Facebook showing herself as an IAS officer to gain the trust of Abhishek and his family.

She also allegedly confessed to demanding Rs 40 lakh from her husband after threatening him and asking him to sell his agricultural land to finance the construction of a hospital on a plot she owned in Badaun, the SP said.

According to Verma, Sadhana told investigators that she is a BSc graduate preparing for government job examinations and that her father is a farmer. She also admitted to assaulting her husband during a domestic dispute, the officer added.

Police said further investigation into the case is underway.