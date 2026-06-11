A 55-year-old primary school teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing at least five Senior KG girls inside a classroom in Gujarat's Upleta taluka.

A 55-year-old primary school teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing at least five Senior KG girls inside a classroom in Gujarat's Upleta taluka. The accused, identified as Devanand Bera, has been booked on serious charges including rape and aggravated penetrative sexual assault. Bera, who is physically disabled and uses crutches, had been teaching at the school for the past three years.

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The alleged abuse came to light after one of the young students told her parents about inappropriate touching. he family approached school authorities, triggering an inquiry that reportedly uncovered allegations involving multiple children.

On Monday night, the mother of one of the victims lodged a complaint at Patanvav police station under Sections 75(2), 351(2) and 64(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 6, 8 and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to police sources, Bera allegedly engaged in sexually inappropriate behaviour and repeatedly molested and violated the girls between June 28, 2025, and May 2, 2026.

Investigating officer YM Gohil said statements from the victims' parents have been recorded, while medical examinations of both the accused and the victims have been completed as part of the ongoing investigation.

“Preliminary findings revealed a lack of security infrastructure at the facility, as no CCTV cameras were installed. The victims’ statements will be recorded before a magistrate under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita,” said Vijay Singh Gurjar, superintendent of police, Rajkot Rural.

District Primary Education Officer Dixit Patel said his office received an email regarding the police complaint on Tuesday, following which the taluka primary education officer was directed to initiate a formal inquiry into the matter.

Meanwhile, Bera has been suspended with immediate effect as authorities continue their investigation into the allegations.