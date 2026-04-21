A road rage incident in Gujarat’s Dhandhuka led to the death of a man and arson of several shops, triggering a major police response. Two accused were arrested, and 15-20 people detained. Authorities launched a demolition drive against illegal properties linked to the accused and others with criminal backgrounds. Around 15 structures were removed.

A road rage incident in Gujarat’s Dhandhuka town turned deadly and led to unrest in the area. A 30-year-old man, Dharmesh Gamara, was stabbed on Sunday afternoon after two motorcycles collided. According to police, the situation quickly became tense after his death. Angry locals gathered, and a group of people set fire to seven to eight roadside shops. The incident created panic in the town and raised law and order concerns.

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Police action and arrests

Following the violence, police took swift action. Two persons, identified as Samir and Rizwan, were arrested for their alleged role in the murder.

In connection with the arson, around 15 to 20 people were detained for questioning. Officials said investigations are ongoing, and more details will come out after further inquiry.

Demolition drive launched

Two days after the incident, authorities started a demolition drive on Tuesday. The action targeted alleged illegal constructions and encroachments linked to people with a criminal background.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Vidyasagar said that bulldozers were used to remove these structures. The drive was carried out under heavy police security to prevent any further unrest.

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Focus on accused persons’ properties

Officials said that properties belonging to the accused were already under scrutiny before the incident. After the violence, action was taken to remove illegal encroachments around their houses.

Authorities stated that notices had been issued earlier, and all legal procedures were followed before starting demolition.

Around 15 structures have been identified for action. The process, officials said, had been ongoing for the past six months and has now reached its final stage.

Heavy security deployed

To maintain order during the drive, around 400 police personnel were deployed. Senior officials, including Deputy Superintendent of Police Astha Rana, were present at the site.

The demolition work was carried out in areas such as the Dhandhuka-Bagodara Highway and Khatkiwad.

Municipal and revenue department officials also took part in the operation.

Action against illegal activities

Authorities said that the drive mainly targeted illegal constructions linked to criminal activities, including cow slaughter.

Officials added that some properties had already been identified earlier, and the recent action was part of an ongoing effort to remove encroachments.

Officials said the situation in the town is now under control. However, police remain alert to avoid any further tension.

(With inputs from agencies)