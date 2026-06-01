An Indian woman has gone viral after saying a trip to Europe changed her perspective on India's road infrastructure. In an Instagram post, she praised the country's progress, noting that the gap between Indian and European road experiences has narrowed.

An Indian woman has sparked discussion on social media after sharing how a recent trip to Europe unexpectedly changed her perspective on India's road infrastructure. In an Instagram post, Ankita reflected on her travel experience and said that one of the biggest surprises from her journey was not something she discovered abroad, but a newfound appreciation for the progress India has made over the years.

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Her post resonated with many users online as she compared her experience of travelling on European roads with her observations of India's evolving infrastructure. According to Ankita, the difference between what she experienced overseas and what she encountered back home once felt much wider, but that gap now appears to have narrowed significantly.

Europe Trip Offers a New Perspective

In the caption accompanying her video, Ankita explained that travellers often notice factors such as road quality, landscaping, signage, maintenance and the overall driving experience when visiting foreign countries.

She said that during her recent trip, she found herself looking at highways in Europe and thinking that India was steadily moving in the same direction. While acknowledging that there is still room for improvement, she noted that the overall travel experience now feels closer to the standards that many Indians once admired from afar.

Ankita added that travel has a unique way of changing perspectives. While many people return from overseas trips highlighting what India lacks, her experience made her appreciate how much progress the country has achieved in recent years.

Appreciation for India's Infrastructure Growth

The Instagram user also credited those involved in developing and improving India's road network over the years. She remarked that progress often goes unnoticed when people witness it every day, but stepping away from home can make those improvements more apparent.

According to her, this realisation left her feeling proud of the country's achievements in infrastructure development.

Social Media Reacts

The post attracted numerous comments from users, many of whom agreed that India has made significant strides in infrastructure while also pointing out areas that still need attention.

One User commented: "Yes infrastructure is growing in India but people should learn civic sense."

Second user commented: "But problem is inside cities roads are more broken and dusty . And most important our people don’t carry basic civic sense trash is everywhere."