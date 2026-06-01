Senior IAS officer Kamlesh Kumar Pant, new Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh, will prioritise welfare schemes and accessible governance. He also emphasised robust monsoon preparedness, strengthening disaster management plans and early warning systems.

Senior IAS officer Kamlesh Kumar Pant, who assumed additional charge as the Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, said his foremost priority would be the effective implementation of the state government's welfare schemes, programmes and the Chief Minister's key initiatives to ensure their benefits reach people promptly.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Focus on Governance and Welfare Schemes

Speaking to the media after taking over the additional responsibility, Pant said the administration would focus on accelerating the execution of government programmes and making governance more accessible and responsive to public needs. "The priority will be to ensure that all welfare schemes, programmes and the Chief Minister's priorities are implemented effectively so that their benefits reach the common people on time. We will also work towards making the administration more accessible and simple so that people's problems and requirements can be addressed in a time-bound manner," Pant said.

He said the government was continuously formulating programmes and initiatives across various sectors, and it was the responsibility of the administration to ensure their effective implementation on the ground. "The government is continuously preparing schemes and programmes in different sectors. The responsibility of the administration is to translate them effectively on the ground. Providing better services to the people is the administration's biggest responsibility," he added.

Monsoon Preparedness and Disaster Management

Addressing concerns regarding the upcoming monsoon season, Pant said Himachal Pradesh had suffered significant losses during the monsoons over the past few years, and therefore, preparedness remained a key priority for the government and administration. "Over the last few years, Himachal Pradesh has suffered extensive damage during the monsoon season. Keeping this in mind, the government and administration are fully prepared this year as well," he said.

Pant informed that pre-monsoon review meetings were already being conducted and a comprehensive disaster management plan had been put in place in advance. "Pre-monsoon meetings are being organised and a detailed disaster management action plan has already been prepared. Our effort will be to implement this plan effectively so that losses caused by natural disasters can be minimised," he said.

Enhanced Coordination and Early Warning Systems

He further noted that continuous work had been undertaken in the field of disaster management over the past year and stronger coordination had been established among various departments. "We have been working continuously in the area of disaster management for the last year and better coordination has been established among different departments. Preparations are being made to ensure quick decision-making and speedy relief operations in the event of any disaster," Pant said.

Pant also highlighted efforts to strengthen the state's early warning systems to improve disaster preparedness and response. "We are working rapidly towards strengthening the early warning system in the state. Equipment, sensors and information networks for advance warning of disasters are being developed so that information about potential threats can reach both the public and the administration in time," he said.

Disaster Resilience Projects with Global Partners

According to Pant, several projects aimed at improving disaster resilience are currently under implementation, including those being undertaken with the support of international agencies. "Many projects are underway in this direction, some of which are being implemented with the support of external agencies. Several important works are being carried out with assistance from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB). Significant progress has been made in these projects and positive results will be visible in the coming period," he said.

Expressing confidence in the state's preparedness, Pant said that improved inter-departmental coordination, greater use of technology and effective planning would help reduce disaster risks and enhance public safety across Himachal Pradesh. "Through better coordination, the use of technology and effective planning, we will be able to achieve significant success in reducing disaster risk and ensuring the safety of people in the state," he added. (ANI)