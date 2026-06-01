Expelled TMC MLA Sandipan Saha slammed his party, claiming speaking of morality is 'anti-party activity.' Suvendu Adhikari weighed in on a related signature forgery case, revealing 3 TMC MLAs confessed to CID that they did not sign a key document.

'Pleased' to be Ousted for Upholding Morality: Sandipan Saha

Following his expulsion from the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), legislator Sandipan Saha launched a scathing attack on his former party, claiming that anyone who speaks of morality within the outfit is deemed to be engaging in "anti-party activity."

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Speaking to ANI on his suspension, Saha expressed no regrets, stating that he was "quite pleased" to be ousted for upholding his ethical duties. "In this party, anyone who speaks of morality will be deemed to be engaging in anti-party activity, simply because the party itself does not engage in any moral conduct," Saha told reporters. "If, today, we have been suspended from the party for the sake of upholding morality, we are actually quite pleased. Performing moral acts is indeed the duty of every legislator, which is precisely what we have done."

When questioned about his future political moves and whether he intends to switch alignment to another political outfit, the expelled leader dismissed the speculation. "No, there is nothing like that. Why would I think about that?" Saha added.

Suvendu Adhikari on Signature Forgery Probe

Meanwhile, the updates come amid a sharp political escalation, with Suvendu Adhikari launching a scathing attack on the TMC leadership over the case. Addressing a press conference, Adhikari asserted that the law will take its own course under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and warned that "nobody who forged signatures will be spared."

Detailing the timeline of the controversy, Adhikari said that on May 9, the AITC National General Secretary sent a letter to the Assembly Speaker proposing Shovondeb Chattopadhyay as the LoP, Nayana Bandyopadhyay and Ashima Patra as deputy leaders, and Firhad Hakim as the chief whip. This was followed by another letter on May 20 bearing 70 signatures. However, the process was challenged when two TMC MLAs, Rithabrata Bandhopadhyay and Sandipan Saha, lodged a formal complaint alleging that no such resolution had been adopted by the legislative party.

Following the Assembly Speaker's intervention, an FIR was registered at the Hare Street Police Station, and the case was subsequently transferred to the CID. "CID took signature samples from some MLAs whose names were in that letter. Three TMC MLAs, Baharul Islam, Arup Roy, and Subhashish Das, have confessed before the CID that they did not sign that document," Adhikari revealed, adding that the Investigating Officer will determine the next steps of the probe based on statutory guidelines.

BJP Manifesto Promises Implemented

During his briefing, Adhikari also announced the implementation of the party's 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) promises, stating that the free bus service for women has commenced from today. Addressing administrative issues surrounding the Annapurna Yojna, he noted that the application process has transitioned to an online mode alongside offline channels to curb misinformation, with designated officers assigned to supervise the rollout.

Adhikari Urges for Peace

In light of recoveries made from several TMC party offices during recent political developments, Adhikari strongly urged citizens and party workers to maintain peace. "In many party offices of TMC, we have seen many things. Police will take action on this. I request every citizen and BJP worker: please do not take the law into your own hands. Have complete faith in the law, the police, and the administration. If there are complaints, register them through proper channels, and let the investigation agencies look into the matter," Adhikari concluded. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)