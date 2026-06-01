Karnataka Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Manappa Lamani expressed hope for a ministerial post, stating that CLP leader DK Shivakumar had assured him he would convey his message to the Congress high command for the upcoming cabinet expansion.

Karnataka Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Manappa Lamani on Monday expressed hope of securing a ministerial berth in the upcoming cabinet expansion, saying Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader DK Shivakumar had assured him that he would convey his message to the party high command.

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Speaking to ANI, Lamani said he had personally met Shivakumar after his election as the CLP leader. "DK Shivakumar has been elected as the CLP leader. We also personally met Shivakumar yesterday. He said, 'I will try to make you a minister after talking to everyone and will convey your message to the high command,'" Lamani said.

High Command to Finalise Cabinet

Regarding his aspiration for a ministerial berth in the upcoming Cabinet, the Karnataka Deputy Speaker said Siddaramaiah and CLP leader DK Shivakumar had travelled to Delhi to consult senior Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. "Today, our CM and our CLP leader Siddaramaiah, both have gone to Delhi. In Delhi, they will talk to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. They will ask everyone and then think about it. What is good and who should be given, there are many senior people in Congress," he said.

Lamani added that the party high command would take the final decision regarding ministerial appointments. "If seniority is considered, then everyone will have to be given. Whom to make what, how to do it, our high command takes the decision. And we abide by that decision," he added.

Lamani Praises Siddaramaiah

Praising Siddaramaiah, Lamani said the former Chief Minister fulfilled the promises he had made and stepped down after directions from the party leadership. "Siddaramaiah has done what he said. He said he would give five guarantees, and he gave them. Siddaramaiah gave his resignation and accepted the high command. He also came to the CLP meeting and explained to everyone what the position is, what the condition of Karnataka is. That's why Siddaramaiah is a big man," he added.

Delhi Meeting on Cabinet Berths

Meanwhile, Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar and outgoing CM Siddaramaiah will hold a meeting with the Congress high command in New Delhi today to discuss cabinet berths ahead of the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for June 3. Both leaders will be flying to Delhi from Bengaluru together for the meeting.

Additionally, Siddharamaiah's son and MLC Yateendra will also be travelling for the meeting amid speculations of him getting a potential place in the new cabinet of DK Shivakumar.