Uttar Pradesh has been trying to modernise its electricity system by installing prepaid smart meters. These meters were meant to make billing easier, reduce power theft and help people track their electricity use in real time.

But instead of smooth change, the rollout has led to anger, confusion and protests across many districts. People have complained about high bills, faulty readings, power cuts and poor service. The issue has now become serious enough that the state government has paused the rollout and ordered a review.

This explainer breaks down what went wrong, what people are saying, and what the government is doing now.

What are prepaid smart meters?

A prepaid smart meter is like a mobile recharge system for electricity. Consumers must add money in advance to keep using power. The meter shows real-time usage and balance through an app or SMS alerts. The idea behind this system is simple:

No monthly bills or surprises

Better control over electricity use

Less power theft

Faster payments for power companies

In theory, it sounds useful. But in practice, many users in Uttar Pradesh say it has not worked as promised.