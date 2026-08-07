Tamil Nadu police seized 290kg of cannabis in Ramanathapuram, arresting two men attempting to smuggle it to Sri Lanka. Separately, the 'Q' Branch police foiled an animal smuggling attempt in Thoothukudi, seizing goats, pigeons, and a boat.

290kg Cannabis Seized in Ramanathapuram

In a crackdown on cross-border smuggling, Uchipuli police in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu seized around 290kg of cannabis allegedly meant for smuggling to Sri Lanka and arrested two men in the early hours of Friday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, Rameswaram Sub-Divisional Crime Branch conducted an intensive search at Prabhan Walasai beach area at 4.00. At dawn, a Van passing by was stopped and searched; it was found that 290 kg of cannabis was hidden in it to be smuggled to Sri Lanka, Uchipuli police said.

Following inquiries, two men identified as P Dinesh (24), from Attangara North Street, next to Ramanathapuram and S Kalanjeeswaran (22), of Pillai Math, next to Mandapam, were arrested.

Animal Smuggling Bid Foiled in Thoothukudi

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu 'Q' Branch Police, the specialised intelligence wing of the state police, seized eight goats, three boxes containing pigeons and an unregistered double-engine fibre boat during a raid at Therespuram Anna Colony beach in the Thoothukudi district following information about an alleged attempt to smuggle the animals to Sri Lanka.

According to the police, the operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs that goats and pigeons were being transported illegally from the coastal area to Sri Lanka. The raid was conducted under the supervision of 'Q' Branch Police Inspector Vijaya Anitha. The team comprised of Sub-Inspector Ramachandran, Special Sub-Inspector Ramar, Head Constables Irudhaya Rajkumar and Isakkimuthu, and Constables Palani, Balamurugan and Pechi Raja.

Investigation Underway

Police said that at around 9:45 pm on August 6, the team noticed eight goats and pigeons packed in three boxes being loaded onto an unregistered double-engine fibre boat at the Therespuram Anna Colony beach. On spotting the police team, the suspected smugglers fled the scene, leaving behind the animals and the boat.

The police subsequently seized the eight goats, the three boxes containing pigeons and the fibre boat. According to officials, the total value of the seized property is estimated at around Rs.10 lakh.

A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the suspects who escaped during the operation. Police said the investigation is focused on identifying those individuals who fled the scene and determining whether the alleged smuggling attempt is linked to a wider cross-border network.

The seized fibre boat and animals have been taken into custody for further legal proceedings, while efforts to trace the suspects are continuing. Officials said that further investigation is underway to establish the ownership of the seized boat and identify others allegedly involved in the operation. (ANI)