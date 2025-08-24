Police shot and injured Vipin, accused of burning his wife alive over dowry demands. He was the prime suspect in the shocking murder of his wife Nikki. Police said he attempted to escape custody and was hit in the leg when police fired to stop him.

In Greater Noida, police shot and injured Vipin, the main accused in the brutal dowry murder of his wife Nikki. The incident took place on Sunday when police said Vipin attempted to flee custody. He was being taken to recover evidence linked to the case. Despite repeated warnings, police said Vipin ignored them and tried to run. Officers opened fire, and a bullet struck his leg. He has been admitted to a hospital under police guard.

Attempt to snatch pistol from officer

According to police, Vipin tried to snatch a pistol from an officer while being taken to locate a thinner bottle he had allegedly bought before setting Nikki ablaze. He escaped from custody near Sirsa Chauraha. When police chased him, he reportedly continued to resist, forcing them to fire shots. Officials confirmed that he was hit in the leg and is now out of danger. Police said strict action will continue against all accused in the case.

Victim's family's strictest punishment demands

Nikki’s father, Bhikari Singh Payla, expressed anger at the crime and demanded strong action. Speaking to NDTV, he said, “They are killers. They should be shot dead by police in an encounter. Their home should be razed.” He said Nikki worked hard to raise her young son through a beauty parlour business, but her in-laws never let her live in peace. He added that her killing was the result of years of harassment over dowry demands.

Child witness to mother’s killing

Nikki, a woman in her mid-30s, was tortured and then set ablaze by her husband Vipin and in-laws in front of her family members. Her six-year-old son, who witnessed the killing, gave a heartbreaking account of what happened. He told police, "They poured something on my mother, slapped her, and then set her on fire with a lighter.” The incident has shocked Greater Noida and triggered widespread calls for tougher enforcement of laws against dowry-related crimes.