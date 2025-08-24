A 26-year-old woman in Greater Noida’s Sirsa village was allegedly set ablaze by her husband and in-laws over a ₹36 lakh dowry demand. While her husband has been arrested, other accused family members remain absconding.

Noida: In a shocking case of alleged dowry harassment, a 26-year-old woman lost her life after being brutally assaulted and set on fire by her husband and in-laws in Greater Noida’s Sirsa village. Despite being married for eight years, Nikki had reportedly endured relentless violence and abuse at the hands of her marital family, who continued to press for additional dowry even after receiving expensive gifts, including a Scorpio car. She was rushed to hospital with severe burn injuries but succumbed to her wounds while being transferred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital earlier this week.

Husband in Custody, In-Laws on the Run

Police officials confirmed that Nikki’s husband, Vipin, has been taken into custody, while her mother-in-law, father-in-law, and brother-in-law, who are also named in the case, are absconding. Additional DCP Sudhir Kumar stated that the woman was first admitted to Fortis Hospital on August 21 evening and later shifted to Safdarjung, but she died on the way. A murder case has since been registered on the basis of a complaint filed by her sister, Kanchan.

Sisters Married Into Same Family

Both Nikki and her elder sister, Kanchan, were married into the same household in 2016 — Nikki to Vipin and Kanchan to Rohit, his brother. According to Kanchan’s statement, their family had given a Scorpio car and other valuables during the weddings. However, the demands escalated over the years, with Nikki’s in-laws allegedly insisting on an additional ₹36 lakh. Despite providing another car later, the harassment and pressure for money continued.

Years of Harassment and Violence

Kanchan alleged that her sister was subjected to routine physical and mental abuse by Vipin and his parents. Vipin, who was unemployed and allegedly addicted to alcohol, often assaulted Nikki, sometimes at the urging of his parents. Kanchan added that she too was attacked when she tried to intervene, even in front of children. Several complaints had reportedly been raised before the local panchayat, but the abuse never stopped.

The Fatal Attack

On August 21, tensions allegedly escalated when Vipin assaulted both sisters. Kanchan stated that Vipin struck Nikki on the neck, causing her to collapse, before pouring a flammable liquid on her and setting her ablaze. Neighbours and Kanchan rushed her to the hospital, but the injuries proved fatal. Police revealed that videos recovered during the investigation show Nikki being beaten and dragged by her husband and mother-in-law while other family members looked on. These recordings, officials said, are key evidence in the case.

FIR and Investigation

Authorities have booked Vipin, his brother Rohit, and their parents Daya and Satveer under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 103(1) (murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy). However, dowry harassment charges under Section 80 have not yet been included.