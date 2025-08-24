Nikki, a Greater Noida woman, was set ablaze by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands despite her family gifting vehicles, cash, and gold. Her sister recorded the crime. Her six-year-old son witnessed the brutal killing.

In 2016, Nikki married Vipin Bhati in Greater Noida. At the wedding, her family gave a Scorpio SUV, a Royal Enfield Bullet bike, gold and cash. Despite these expensive gifts, the Bhati family remained unhappy. According to Nikki’s sister, Kanchan, the in-laws kept demanding more. They even mocked the clothes given by Nikki’s parents on occasions like Karwa Chauth, saying they were worth 'just Rs 2'.

Over the years, the harassment only increased. Nikki's father, Bhikari Singh Payla, told India Today that first a Scorpio was demanded, then a Bullet bike and even after receiving these, the torture did not stop. Later, when Nikki's father bought a Mercedes, Vipin began demanding that too. The family has now revealed that the in-laws also demanded Rs 36 lakh.

Sisters married into the same family

Nikki and her sister Kanchan had married brothers Vipin and Rohit Bhati on December 10, 2016. The two sisters were very close. "She was about two-three years younger than me, but people thought we were twins," Kanchan told NDTV. Both sisters tried to live peacefully in their new homes, but the reality was painful.

According to Kanchan, the brothers would often stay out late at night. They would not answer their wives’ calls. “If we asked where they were, they created a scene. They would spend time with other women, and when we confronted them, they would hit us. Our nights were spent crying,” she said.

Sisters' earnings taken away

Nikki and Kanchan ran a make-up studio together. But even this independence was not liked by their in-laws. Kanchan said their earnings were snatched away, and they were beaten over money matters. “If I had not shot the video, nobody would know how my sister died. I tried to pour water on her, but I fainted midway,” Kanchan told NDTV, recalling the final moments when she saw her sister burning.

Brutal assault and murder on camera

On the night of the incident, Nikki was allegedly assaulted by her husband Vipin and her mother-in-law, Daya. When Kanchan tried to help, she was beaten as well. The FIR, based on Kanchan’s complaint, says Vipin then poured a flammable substance on Nikki and set her on fire. Kanchan managed to capture the shocking visuals. One video shows Vipin beating Nikki. Another shows her in flames, stumbling down a staircase. Kanchan also said she heard the accused shouting: “Maar do, kaam khatam karo” (Kill her, finish it). Nikki was rushed to a local hospital and then referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. But she could not survive the severe burn injuries and died soon after.

Son witnessed the killing

Perhaps the most heartbreaking detail is that Nikki’s six-year-old son saw everything. The boy told police that his father and grandmother first poured something on his mother, slapped her, and then set her on fire with a lighter. The child, deeply shaken, is now living with relatives.

Trigger Warning: This video contains sensitive visuals. Viewer discretion is advised.

Scroll to load tweet…

Parents demand strict punishment

Nikki’s parents are devastated. Her father, Bhikari Singh Payla, said his daughter was running a beauty parlour to raise her son, but her in-laws never let her live in peace. He told NDTV: “They are killers. They should be shot dead by police in encounter. Their home should be razed.”

He has also threatened a hunger strike if the Uttar Pradesh government does not act quickly. “This is Yogi ji's government. Bulldozers should be used against the accused. Otherwise, we will sit on a hunger strike,” he told India Today. Nikki’s mother, Sanju, was inconsolable. She said: “The son and mother should be hanged. My daughter died in so much pain.”

Police action so far

Police have arrested Vipin. The accused husband fled after the incident and tried to mislead people by posting Instagram stories. He posted misleading captions to make others believe Nikki had died by suicide, writing: "I’m ruined, nothing is left now. At least you should have told me why you left. Why did you do so Nikki, people are calling me a murderer."

Scroll to load tweet…

Vipin's mother Daya, father and brother Rohit are on the run. Search operations are underway to catch them. Authorities have confirmed that Nikki died of burn injuries at Safdarjung Hospital. The case has sparked outrage, especially because the murder was caught on camera by the victim's own sister. Many are demanding the harshest punishment for the accused and questioning why dowry harassment continues to claim lives, even after strong laws.

Scroll to load tweet…

The murder of Nikki in front of her young son and her sister has put the focus on dowry-related crimes in India. Despite strict laws against dowry demands, cases like Nikki’s show that social pressure, greed and patriarchal attitudes continue to destroy lives.

Her sister Kanchan, who not only lost a sibling but also witnessed the crime, summed it up with grief, 'Nothing is left now, my sister is gone.'