Govt agreed to memorial to honour Manmohan Singh, Congress now playing politics: BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi

The BJP and the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi have agreed and announced plans to build a memorial and mausoleum in honor of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, acknowledging his significant contributions to Bharat’s economic development, BJP MP and spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said on Saturday.

The decision, conveyed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, marks an effort to transcend political boundaries and honor the legacy of the late leader.

The cabinet had approved the proposal during a meeting held the previous day, Trivedi said, adding that the BJP is committed to paying due respect to Dr Manmohan Singh.

"The BJP and the NDA government led by PM Modi is fully committed to giving due respect to him who laid a major foundation for the country’s economic development. In view of this, the cabinet decided yesterday that a memorial and mausoleum will be built in the memory of Dr Manmohan Singh,” Sudhashu Trivedi said.

He added that the process of land acquisition, forming a trust, and transferring land would be expedited to ensure the completion of the memorial at the earliest.

Sudhanshu Trivedi also criticised the Congress party for what he described as politicising the matter.

“The Congress party, who never respected Dr. Manmohan Singh in their lifetime, today even after his death, are seen doing politics. At least today, in this hour of grief, politics should be avoided,” he said.

Highlighting Dr Manmohan Singh’s tenure as the first Prime Minister outside the Nehru-Gandhi family to serve for a decade, Sudhanshu Trivedi pointed out the BJP’s commitment to respecting all national leaders irrespective of party affiliations.

“As far as our government is concerned, PM Modi’s government has given respect to all the leaders by rising above party feelings,” he affirmed.

This development comes amidst an ongoing political debate over the legacy of Dr Manmohan Singh, whose tenure as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 was marked by significant economic reforms and challenges.

The memorial will serve as a testament to Dr Manmohan Singh’s enduring impact on India’s economic landscape and his role as a statesman committed to the nation’s progress.

