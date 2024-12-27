'He was my friend, philosopher & guide': Sonia Gandhi remembers Manmohan Singh in moving tribute

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi mourned the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh - who died on Thursday night at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

BREAKING: 'He was my friend, philosopher & guide': Sonia Gandhi remembers Manmohan Singh
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 6:57 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 7:07 PM IST

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi mourned the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh - who died on Thursday night at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). In a short but deeply emotional statement released on Friday evening, Gandhi hailed Dr Singh as "the epitome of wisdom, nobility, and humility" and confessed his death a personal loss.

'For me, Dr Manmohan Singh's death is a deeply personal loss. He was my friend, philosopher and guide. He was so gentle in his manner but so resolute in his deeply held convictions. His commitment to social justice, secularism and democratic values was deep and unwavering. To spend any time with him, was to come away enlightened by his knowledge and sagacity, moved by his honesty and integrity, and awed by his genuine humility,' Sonia Gandhi wrote in her tribute.

"He leaves a void in our national life that can never be filled. We in the Congress Party, and the people of India, will forever be proud and grateful we had a leader like Dr Manmohan Singh."

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) met this evening to adopt a condolence resolution at the passing away of Dr. Manmohan Singh.

The relationship between Sonia Gandhi, the Congress party matriarch, and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is a unique chapter in Indian politics. Their partnership, spanning over two decades, is marked by mutual respect, trust, and a shared vision for the party and country's progress.

When Sonia Gandhi declined the Prime Ministership in 2004, she entrusted the role to Manmohan Singh, a seasoned economist and technocrat. This decision was seen as a testament to her confidence in Singh's abilities and integrity. Singh's tenure, which lasted a decade, was often viewed as a collaborative effort with Gandhi, who continued to lead the Congress party.

Despite frequent criticism that Singh was a "puppet" of Gandhi, the duo maintained a professional synergy. Singh respected Gandhi's political acumen and her ability to rally the party, while Gandhi valued Singh's expertise in governance and his unassuming leadership style.

'I knew Manmohan Singh would be better PM than me'- Sonia Gandhi

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi had once opened up about her decision to choose Manmohan Singh to lead the UPA I government at the Centre. Gandhi said that she chose Singh as the Prime Minister in 2004 as she was aware of her limitations.

Sonia Gandhi was often asked about her decision to not tale up the prime minister's post after UPA's victory in the general elections in 2004.

"I knew my limitations. I knew Manmohan Singh would be a better prime minister than me,” Sonia Gandhi had told a news channel while responding to a question on why she chose not to become the prime minister even after leading the UPA to power in 2004.

