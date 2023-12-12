Governor attacked thrice within 5 km; where is law and order in Kerala, asks BJP

Union Minister V Muraleedharan slammed the Pinarayi Vijayan government after the SFI activists attempted to attack Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's vehicle in Thiruvananthapuram. He questioned the law and order in Kerala and criticised the fake narratives.

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Tuesday (Dec 12) slammed the Kerala government over the Students' Federation of India's (SFI) attempt to attack Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's vehicle last night while he was on his way to Thiruvananthapuram airport. The police took 19 people into custody and the FIR however stated that the SFI activists only obstructed the vehicle as part of their protests. The SFI activists had arrived at the spot to protest against the Governor with black flags over controversial appointments to the senates of universities.

The Union Minister said, "He (Governor) was attacked thrice during his travel from the Raj Bhavan to the airport. A distance of around 5 kms. The fact that these people were let loose by the ruling Front and police was made ineffective to suit the interests of the people who were present to attack the Governor. So it shows where the law and order situation has reached in Kerala."

V Muraleedharan continued, " The Kerala CM and the Communist Party Secretary have been issuing threats to the Kerala Governor during the last few weeks. The fact that the Governor is upholding the law, upholding the constitutional values, taking a firm stand against the corruption of the state government, against the nepotism of the state govt, and the fact that the SC has upheld the view of the Governor. That has made the Communist Party and the ruling Front take up this issue on the streets. The Communist Party is known for its method of creating false narratives. This is another attempt at creating a false narrative that the Governor is bypassing the state govt. This is another effort in creating a narrative that Centre is trying to harass the state government. So these things will not be realised by the people of Kerala and there will be a situation when the people will come forward to resist such goons on the streets. "

The Kerala governor accused the Chief Minister after he was reportedly being driven to the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to depart for Delhi when activists from the CPI(M)'s student branch, the Students Federation of India (SFI), allegedly attacked his car.

The furious Governor was seen storming out of the vehicle and asking, "How did they come near my car. Who is the police officer? This is being done at the instance of the Chief Minister's party. Is this democracy that they will hit my car?"

Further addressing the media, Governor Khan said, " They have come before my car. They hit my car from both sides when I got down. Will they allow anybody to come near the car of the Chief Minister?"

The governor went on to claim that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was the one who "conspired" to send people to harm him physically.