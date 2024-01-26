Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Google Doodle celebrates Republic Day 2024 with historic parades throughout the years

    The Google Doodle today on January 26 celebrates India's 75th Republic Day. Illustrated by guest artist Vrinda Zaveri, it showcases the Republic Day parade as it would have been seen on different screens over the decades.
     

    Google Doodle celebrates Republic Day 2024 with historic parades throughout the years gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 26, 2024, 7:39 AM IST

    Google honoured the anniversary of the 1950 Constitution's adoption, on January 26, 2024, when the country declared its identity as an independent, democratic, and republican state, by creating a Doodle in commemoration of India Republic Day.  Illustrated by guest artist Vrinda Zaveri, today’s Doodle showcases the Republic Day parade as it might have appeared on various screens throughout the decades.

    Last year, the 2023 Republic Day Doodle, was designed by guest artist Parth Kothekar. It portrayed famous parade features including the India Gate, the Rashtrapati Bhavan, and marching contingents using incredibly detailed hand-cut paper. In addition, it has lotus and peacock, the national bird, and a human finger heart, which stands for togetherness and love.

    This year’s Republic Day Parade will carry the themes of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat — Loktantra ki Matruka,’ with French President Emmanuel Macron serving as the chief guest.

    A unique all-women tri-services contingent from the Army, Navy, and Air Force will participate in the parade, signifying the smooth integration of the Indian armed forces on the Kartavya Marg.

    Adding an international touch, a 95-member marching contingent and a 33-member band from France will participate in the 75th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on January 26. The French Air Force will showcase Rafale fighter jets and multirole tanker transport aircraft during the parade, aligning with President Macron’s presence as the chief guest.

    Additionally, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will have eight female scientists participating in the 75th Republic Day Parade. This all-female group, who are from several ISRO facilities in Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, and Sriharikota, will spearhead a unique tableau commemorating the momentous August 23 landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon last year. India's status as the first and only nation to reach the uncharted lunar south pole was cemented by this accomplishment.

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2024, 7:48 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Republic Day 2024 When and where to watch parade live telecast LIVE gcw

    Republic Day 2024: When and where to watch parade live telecast LIVE?

    Republic Day 2024: Bharat honours bravehearts who put nation first before everything else

    Republic Day 2024: Bharat honours bravehearts who put nation first before everything else

    Republic Day 2024: Padma Awards 2024 Meet 34 heroes that India should know about

    Padma Awards 2024: Meet 34 heroes that India should know about

    Hindu temple structure existed at Gyanvapi mosque complex: ASI report

    Hindu temple structure existed at Gyanvapi mosque complex: ASI report

    Nitish Kumar likely to resign as Bihar CM amid rumours over alliance with NDA; will BJP reign power again snt

    Nitish Kumar likely to resign as Bihar CM amid speculations over rejoining NDA; will BJP regain power again?

    Recent Stories

    Republic Day 2024 When and where to watch parade live telecast LIVE gcw

    Republic Day 2024: When and where to watch parade live telecast LIVE?

    Happy Republic Day 2024 Quotes, Status and Shayari RBA

    Happy Republic Day 2024 Quotes, Status and Shayari

    Republic Day: 'Vande Mataram', 'Teri Mitti', 5 patriotic songs to listen on this day RKK EAI

    Republic Day: 'Vande Mataram', 'Teri Mitti', 5 patriotic songs to listen on this day

    Republic Day 2024: Bharat honours bravehearts who put nation first before everything else

    Republic Day 2024: Bharat honours bravehearts who put nation first before everything else

    Republic Day 2024: Padma Awards 2024 Meet 34 heroes that India should know about

    Padma Awards 2024: Meet 34 heroes that India should know about

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon