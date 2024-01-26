Google Doodle celebrates Republic Day 2024 with historic parades throughout the years

The Google Doodle today on January 26 celebrates India's 75th Republic Day. Illustrated by guest artist Vrinda Zaveri, it showcases the Republic Day parade as it would have been seen on different screens over the decades.

Google honoured the anniversary of the 1950 Constitution's adoption, on January 26, 2024, when the country declared its identity as an independent, democratic, and republican state, by creating a Doodle in commemoration of India Republic Day. Illustrated by guest artist Vrinda Zaveri, today’s Doodle showcases the Republic Day parade as it might have appeared on various screens throughout the decades.

Last year, the 2023 Republic Day Doodle, was designed by guest artist Parth Kothekar. It portrayed famous parade features including the India Gate, the Rashtrapati Bhavan, and marching contingents using incredibly detailed hand-cut paper. In addition, it has lotus and peacock, the national bird, and a human finger heart, which stands for togetherness and love.

This year’s Republic Day Parade will carry the themes of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat — Loktantra ki Matruka,’ with French President Emmanuel Macron serving as the chief guest.

A unique all-women tri-services contingent from the Army, Navy, and Air Force will participate in the parade, signifying the smooth integration of the Indian armed forces on the Kartavya Marg.

Adding an international touch, a 95-member marching contingent and a 33-member band from France will participate in the 75th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on January 26. The French Air Force will showcase Rafale fighter jets and multirole tanker transport aircraft during the parade, aligning with President Macron’s presence as the chief guest.

Additionally, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will have eight female scientists participating in the 75th Republic Day Parade. This all-female group, who are from several ISRO facilities in Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, and Sriharikota, will spearhead a unique tableau commemorating the momentous August 23 landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon last year. India's status as the first and only nation to reach the uncharted lunar south pole was cemented by this accomplishment.