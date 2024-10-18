Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi government to install 84 grand light pillars at Civil Airport in Prayagraj

    The Yogi government is giving Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh a grand makeover, with 84 illuminated pillars at the Civil Airport, representing 8.4 million life forms. Each 6-meter-tall pillar, made of special stone, will be inscribed with Lord Shiva's 1,000 sacred names and feature special lighting.

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi government to install 84 grand light pillars at Civil Airport in Prayagraj dmn
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 18, 2024, 11:53 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 18, 2024, 11:54 AM IST

    Prayagraj: The Yogi government is committed to giving the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj a grand and divine makeover. To achieve this, religious and cultural symbols are being established throughout Kumbh city, with roads, intersections, and key walls undergoing decorative enhancements. The Civil Airport in Prayagraj is also being transformed as part of this initiative, featuring the installation of 84 illuminated pillars.

    Also Read: Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt ensures uninterrupted power supply

    In line with mythological beliefs, life evolves through 8.4 million life forms, a concept depicted by the 84 pillars being installed at the airport. 

    The Construction and Design Division of Jal Nigam is its implementing agency. CNDS Project Manager Rohit Kumar Rana says that these pillars are being installed on both sides of the road outside the airport. These special illuminated pillars are being prepared with a budget of 21 crore 30 lakhs. The first installment of 10 crores has been released for this. Its construction will be completed by November. These pillars are designed to captivate tourists and pilgrims from around the world.

    The 84 pillars, each standing 6 meters tall and made from special stone, will stretch in a straight line over 525 meters in front of the terminal. The spacing between the pillars is 12 meters, representing the 8.4 million life forms and embodying the essence of the universe. 

    Each pillar will also be inscribed with the thousand sacred names of Lord Shiva and feature special lighting to ensure a radiant appearance even at night. Flowering ornamental plants and seating benches will be placed nearby to enhance the area’s aesthetic appeal.

    Also Read: CM Yogi Adityanath attends Haryana government's swearing-in, PM Modi present

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Relief for Sadhguru as Supreme Court quashes case against Isha Foundation in Madras High Court vkp

    Relief for Sadhguru as SC quashes case against Isha Foundation in Madras HC

    Law on prevention of child marriages can't be stunted by personal laws, rules Supreme Court snt

    Law on prevention of child marriages can't be stunted by personal laws, rules Supreme Court

    ED raids MUDA in corruption case involving Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    BREAKING: ED raids MUDA office, Mysuru in corruption case involving Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-402 October 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-402 October 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Sabarimala online booking: How to book tickets for darshan of Lord Ayyappa in Kerala? gcw

    Sabarimala online booking: How to book tickets for darshan of Lord Ayyappa in Kerala?

    Recent Stories

    Relief for Sadhguru as Supreme Court quashes case against Isha Foundation in Madras High Court vkp

    Relief for Sadhguru as SC quashes case against Isha Foundation in Madras HC

    How to Decorate Your Home with Elegant Vases?

    How to Decorate Your Home with Elegant Vases?

    Law on prevention of child marriages can't be stunted by personal laws, rules Supreme Court snt

    Law on prevention of child marriages can't be stunted by personal laws, rules Supreme Court

    ED raids MUDA in corruption case involving Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    BREAKING: ED raids MUDA office, Mysuru in corruption case involving Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    'No One Took Me to the Hospital': Samantha Ruth Prabhu on suffering concussion on Citadel Honey Bunny sets RTM

    'No One Took Me to the Hospital': Samantha Ruth Prabhu on suffering concussion on Citadel Honey Bunny sets

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon