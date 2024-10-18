Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi government to install 84 grand light pillars at Civil Airport in Prayagraj

The Yogi government is giving Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh a grand makeover, with 84 illuminated pillars at the Civil Airport, representing 8.4 million life forms. Each 6-meter-tall pillar, made of special stone, will be inscribed with Lord Shiva's 1,000 sacred names and feature special lighting.

Prayagraj: The Yogi government is committed to giving the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj a grand and divine makeover. To achieve this, religious and cultural symbols are being established throughout Kumbh city, with roads, intersections, and key walls undergoing decorative enhancements. The Civil Airport in Prayagraj is also being transformed as part of this initiative, featuring the installation of 84 illuminated pillars.

Also Read: Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt ensures uninterrupted power supply

In line with mythological beliefs, life evolves through 8.4 million life forms, a concept depicted by the 84 pillars being installed at the airport.

The Construction and Design Division of Jal Nigam is its implementing agency. CNDS Project Manager Rohit Kumar Rana says that these pillars are being installed on both sides of the road outside the airport. These special illuminated pillars are being prepared with a budget of 21 crore 30 lakhs. The first installment of 10 crores has been released for this. Its construction will be completed by November. These pillars are designed to captivate tourists and pilgrims from around the world.

The 84 pillars, each standing 6 meters tall and made from special stone, will stretch in a straight line over 525 meters in front of the terminal. The spacing between the pillars is 12 meters, representing the 8.4 million life forms and embodying the essence of the universe.

Each pillar will also be inscribed with the thousand sacred names of Lord Shiva and feature special lighting to ensure a radiant appearance even at night. Flowering ornamental plants and seating benches will be placed nearby to enhance the area’s aesthetic appeal.

Also Read: CM Yogi Adityanath attends Haryana government's swearing-in, PM Modi present

Latest Videos