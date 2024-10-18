Sanju Samson makes massive jump in ICC rankings

India batter Sanju Samson has made a remarkable leap in the ICC Men's T20I rankings following his century in the final match against Bangladesh. In the latest T20I rankings, Samson climbed 91 places to 65th position with 449 rating points. He has surpassed fellow Indian players Rishabh Pant (97), Ishan Kishan (82), and Shivam Dube (80) in the rankings.

Also read: Rishabh Pant Injury Update: Out of wicketkeeping duties, Jurel steps In

Samson smashed second fastest T20I century by an Indian, reaching the milestone in just 40 deliveries. The Kerala cricketer struck 11 fours and eight sixes, including five maximums in a single over.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, who scored a blistering half-century in the second T20I against Bangladesh, is another Indian player who has risen in the rankings. Reddy jumped 255 places to 72nd position. Hardik Pandya, who performed well against Bangladesh, moved up eight places to 52nd, while Rinku Singh climbed 22 spots to 43rd.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who did not play in the T20 series against Bangladesh, dropped one place to sixth. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav remains in second place, while Travis Head holds the top spot.

In the T20 bowling rankings, Ravi Bishnoi is the Indian player who has gained. Bishnoi, who played only in the last T20 against Bangladesh and took three wickets, moved up four places to ninth. He is the only Indian bowler in the top ten. Hardik Pandya is ranked third in the T20I all-rounders rankings.

Also read: Women's T20 World Cup: South Africa stuns Australia to reach final

Latest Videos