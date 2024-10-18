Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sanju Samson makes massive jump in ICC rankings

    Sanju Samson makes a significant jump in the T20I batting rankings after his recent century against Bangladesh. 

    cricket Sanju Samson makes massive jump in ICC rankings scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Oct 18, 2024, 12:07 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 18, 2024, 12:07 PM IST

    India batter Sanju Samson has made a remarkable leap in the ICC Men's  T20I rankings following his century in the final match against Bangladesh. In the latest T20I rankings, Samson climbed 91 places to 65th position with 449 rating points. He has surpassed fellow Indian players Rishabh Pant (97), Ishan Kishan (82), and Shivam Dube (80) in the rankings.

    Also read: Rishabh Pant Injury Update: Out of wicketkeeping duties, Jurel steps In

    Samson smashed second fastest T20I century by an Indian, reaching the milestone in just 40 deliveries. The Kerala cricketer struck 11 fours and eight sixes, including five maximums in a single over. 

    Nitish Kumar Reddy, who scored a blistering half-century in the second T20I against Bangladesh, is another Indian player who has risen in the rankings. Reddy jumped 255 places to 72nd position. Hardik Pandya, who performed well against Bangladesh, moved up eight places to 52nd, while Rinku Singh climbed 22 spots to 43rd.

    Yashasvi Jaiswal, who did not play in the T20 series against Bangladesh, dropped one place to sixth. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav remains in second place, while Travis Head holds the top spot.

    In the T20 bowling rankings, Ravi Bishnoi is the Indian player who has gained. Bishnoi, who played only in the last T20 against Bangladesh and took three wickets, moved up four places to ninth. He is the only Indian bowler in the top ten. Hardik Pandya is ranked third in the T20I all-rounders rankings.

    Also read:  Women's T20 World Cup: South Africa stuns Australia to reach final

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Pakistan level the series with 152 run victory scr

    PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Pakistan level the series with 152-run victory

    cricket Rishabh Pant Injury Update: Ruled Out of Wicketkeeping, Jurel Replaces Him scr

    Rishabh Pant Injury Update: Out of wicketkeeping duties, Jurel steps In

    cricket Rohit Sharma Provides Update on Rishabh Pant's Knee Injury scr

    Rohit Sharma provides update on Rishabh Pant's injury

    cricket South Africa Defeats Australia to Reach Womens T20 World Cup Final scr

    Women's T20 World Cup: South Africa stuns Australia to reach final

    cricket India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Pant Injured After India's Collapse scr

    India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Pant Injured after first innings collapse

    Recent Stories

    Law on prevention of child marriages can't be stunted by personal laws, rules Supreme Court snt

    Law on prevention of child marriages can't be stunted by personal laws, rules Supreme Court

    ED raids MUDA in corruption case involving Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    BREAKING: ED raids MUDA office, Mysuru in corruption case involving Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    'No One Took Me to the Hospital': Samantha Ruth Prabhu on suffering concussion on Citadel Honey Bunny sets RTM

    'No One Took Me to the Hospital': Samantha Ruth Prabhu on suffering concussion on Citadel Honey Bunny sets

    cricket PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Pakistan level the series with 152 run victory scr

    PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test: Pakistan level the series with 152-run victory

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-402 October 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-402 October 18 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon