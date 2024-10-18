Ayodhya prepares for 'Ek Diya Prabhu Shri Ram Ke Naam' in grand Deepotsav 2024

The Yogi government's 'Ek Diya Prabhu Shri Ram Ke Naam' initiative allows devotees to donate diyas online for Deepotsav 2024 in Ayodhya on October 30. Millions are expected to participate, with preparations underway to light 28 lakh diyas across 55 ghats.

Under the leadership of the Yogi government, the Development Authority is introducing the ‘Ek Diya Prabhu Shri Ram Ke Naam’ initiative as part of the grand celebrations for Deepotsav 2024. This annual event, held on Chhoti Diwali, will once again illuminate the banks of the Saryu River in Ayodhya on October 30.

Over the years, Deepotsav has attracted participation from dignitaries, including the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who grace the event as special guests. This year, as always, millions of devotees from India and abroad are eager to take part in the festivities.

However, recognizing that many devotees may not be able to attend in person, the Yogi government has provided an opportunity to contribute by donating diyas online to support the festival.

The ‘Ek Diya Ram Ke Naam’ program allows devotees to express their devotion by symbolically lighting a lamp for Shri Ram, ensuring their participation in this festival of lights from afar.

Ashwani Kumar Pandey, Vice President of the Ayodhya Development Authority, announced that devotees from India and abroad can participate in this year’s Deepotsav by donating online through the link www.divyaayodhya.com/bookdiyaprashad. In return, they will receive Prasad prepared by the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission.

This initiative allows devotees, who cannot attend the grand celebration in Ayodhya, to contribute to the event.

Meanwhile, preparations for the festival are progressing rapidly. Marking work on the ghats, including Ram Ki Paidi, is already 80% complete, with efforts led by Dr. Ranjan Singh, the convener of the Ghat Marking Committee.

A total of 28 lakh diyas will be arranged across 55 ghats to light 25 lakh lamps under the supervision of coordinators and in-charge officials.

On Thursday, the Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University administration set up 22 committees to ensure the grand celebration of Deepotsav is executed flawlessly. Under the guidance of Vice Chancellor Prof. Pratibha Goyal, these committees will oversee various aspects of the festival's planning and organization. Prof. Goyal herself will lead the Coordination Committee as the chairperson, while Prof. Sant Sharan Mishra, the Deepotsav nodal officer, will assist along with 20 other members, including officers.

The committees cover crucial areas such as discipline, security, traffic management, food distribution, lamp counting, cleanliness, photography and media, first aid, rapid action force coordination, fire safety, decoration/rangoli, volunteer management, training, and material handling. Additionally, an overall control and supervision committee has been established to oversee the entire event.

Each committee's conveners, co-conveners, and members have ramped up efforts, working at full pace to ensure the Deepotsav celebrations are truly spectacular. Their tasks include marking ghats, arranging decorations, and coordinating volunteers, all aimed at making Deepotsav 2024 a grand and memorable occasion.

