Jordi, a golden retriever from the Instagram account jordannn_thegoldy, became a viral sensation for his enthusiastic participation in Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, gaining over 87,000 likes. The post, shared on September 18, 2026, playfully hinted at a desire for 'motichoor ka ladoo' while highlighting the dog's role in the celebrations.

September 18, 2026 — that's when a golden retriever named Jordi melted hearts online. The popular Instagram account jordannn_thegoldy shared a post showing Jordi enthusiastically joining Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. It quickly gathered over 87,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

"Ek motichoor ka ladoo mil jataa tohh" (If only I could get a motichoor ladoo) — that playful caption accompanied Jordi's post. The account managers strategically chose hashtags. They aimed for broad reach. Pet-centric tags like #goldenretriever and #dogsofinstagram drew in animal lovers. They added specific festive hashtags — #ganeshchaturthi and #ganpatibappamorya — to connect with the cultural event. Finally, #viralvideos signaled the content's potential reach and appeal.

Pets Embrace Festive Spirit

Across social media platforms, a new trend emerges: pets actively participating in Indian festivals. Dogs, in particular, frequently go viral. This reflects a societal shift: we increasingly view pets as integral family members, not just mere companions. Videos often capture dogs receiving tilak or offering prayers alongside their families during major celebrations. These moments truly captivate audiences. Take October 2023: a heartwarming video showed Golden Retrievers receiving tilak and prasad at a Bengaluru Durga Puja pandal. That moment garnered strong online reaction. Such instances show broader acceptance of pets in cultural rituals. Many users find joy celebrating with their animal companions. These shared moments reinforce strong emotional bonds and build community among pet owners globally.

The Viral Dog

What makes content go viral? Jordi's Instagram post offers a clear answer. Its core appeal comes from our universal love for animals, specifically dogs. Hashtags like #goldenretriever and #dogsofinstagram prove this. Then, we layer this foundation with cultural relevance. Tags such as #ganeshchaturthi and #ganpatibappamorya tap into a large, engaged audience during a key festive period. The playful caption, seeking a "motichoor ladoo," adds relatable humor and anthropomorphism. This enhances the dog's character. Social Media Engagement

How Social Media Reacted?

One user wrote, “Perfect sync.” Another wrote, “Cuteeee.” One more user wrote, “Chota sa baby.”