An animal welfare volunteer in Vapi, Gujarat, attempted a rare rescue by administering CPR to an unconscious five-foot-long snake. The reptile had fallen into a chemical-filled water tank at an industrial facility. A viral video captures the man's unique revival efforts, sparking widespread awe and curiosity online.

In a rare and unconventional rescue caught on camera, an animal welfare volunteer in Vapi, Gujarat, made headlines after administering ‘CPR’ to an unconscious snake. The five-foot-long reptile had fallen into a chemical-filled water tank at an industrial facility, leaving it unresponsive. The viral video capturing the rescuer's quick thinking and unique revival effort has sparked widespread awe and curiosity across social media.

According to reports, the "five-foot-long snake" received "CPR" for about two minutes. In order to remove the chemically tainted water from the snake's body, the man was also shown in the video scrubbing it with water.

Watch Viral Video

Scroll to load tweet…

The reptile appeared unhurt at the end of the video. The video went viral very away, generating a lot of responses.

How Did Internet React?

“Really appreciate it but it could be dangerous," a user said. “This is a unique and craziest way to revive a snake. Well done,” added another internet user. “Wow, I never even knew that this was a thing,” added another internet user.

“I don’t know what to say. I find snakes scary but this man’s humanity and bravery clearly won here," added another person. “So CPR for snakes is a thing? Okay, new knowledge accrued. Also, it is really inspiring that some people value lives, regardless of species. A life is a life,” added another person.