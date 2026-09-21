Delhi’s rooftop solar application facility under PM Surya Ghar Yojana opens from September 21, 2026. Check central and state subsidies, GBI benefits, eligibility and how to apply through the solar portal.

Delhi citizens interested in rooftop solar installations now have one more facility to check out through the scheme of PM Surya Ghar-Muft Bijli Yojana. According to the Delhi Solar Portal, applications for rooftop solar will become available for individuals starting from 2:30 PM on September 21, 2026, thus becoming an important registration tool for potential solar users.

Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of Delhi, called on Delhi residents to embrace solar energy and take advantage of central and state-level incentives aimed to decrease electricity costs.

PM Surya Ghar Yojana: What Changes for Delhi Consumers?

The Delhi Solar Portal includes all the information concerning rooftop solar applications, subsidies, authorized vendors, subsidy status, and solar calculator. Citizens are able to calculate the approximate capacity of the system, costs of the installation and subsidy amounts prior to proceeding.

Under PM Surya Ghar, central subsidy for residential consumers is ₹30,000 per kW for the first 2 kW and ₹18,000 per kW for additional capacity up to 3 kW. Central subsidy is limited by ₹78,000 for systems higher than 3 kW.

Delhi State Subsidy: Up to ₹30,000

Delhi also offers a capital subsidy on account of its status as the capital. As per the updated version of the Delhi Solar Portal, residential consumers will receive ₹10,000 per kW with an upper limit of ₹30,000 for 3 kW systems. For those applying via the national PM Surya Ghar portal, the Delhi state subsidy comes under the umbrella of DBT.

This shows that both the center and Delhi subsidies can be used to generate a significant amount of subsidy money for the eligible residential installations; however, the subsidy money of ₹1.56 lakh should not be taken as one cash subsidy. There are many components of the subsidy structure.

Then What about the ₹1.56 Lakh?

Delhi's solar policy also has a Generation-Based Incentive Scheme for residential installations. Under this scheme, systems up to 3 kW have ₹3 per kWh and systems above 3 kW and below 10 kW have ₹2 per kWh of solar power generation.

There is also an option of net metering benefits provided by the policy.

Process of Applying for Rooftop Solar in Delhi

The process for consumers to apply under the PM Surya Ghar subsidy scheme is to go to the national portal and then select an empaneled vendor from the PM Surya Ghar portal.

To begin the process of application, consumers in Delhi may first use the Solar Rooftop Calculator provided by Delhi to get an idea about their capacity requirement, cost of installation, etc.