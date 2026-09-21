Director General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera performed the Ganpati Aarti at the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal in Pune, calling the historic idol an inspiration for the nation and praying for the country's progress and safety.

Assam Rifles DG Performs Ganpati Aarti in Pune

Director General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera performed the Ganpati Aarti at the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal in Pune on Sunday. Speaking to reporters, Lt Gen Lakhera said visiting the abode of the Ganpati was an extraordinary event for anyone. "I am an ordinary person, and for anyone who gets the opportunity to visit the abode of the Divine, it is an extraordinary event. I am truly overwhelmed. I thank God for this opportunity. My only wish is for our country to progress, remain safe and strong, and for all its citizens to enjoy prosperity," he said.

Referring to the history of the mandal, he noted that the idol was created when India was under British rule, emphasising that it is an inspiration for the nation. "When this idol was created, we were under British rule; this specific Ganpati tradition began right here. The greatest inspiration to be drawn from this is that nothing is greater than the nation, and one should seek inspiration here whenever the country faces a crisis. He was there for us even when we had nothing; there is no greater source of inspiration than that," Lt Gen Lakhera said.

Ganeshotsav 2026 Celebrations in Pune

This visit comes as celebrations for Ganeshotsav 2026 are ongoing throughout Maharashtra. The celebrations began on September 14, while the festival is scheduled to conclude on September 25 with the immersion of the idol.

Earlier, Ganeshotsav celebrations in Pune saw a special offering this year as a 251-kg modak-shaped cake was offered to the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati idol. The cake, made in Rasmalai flavour, was prepared by Pune-based WS Bakers as part of its annual offering to Lord Ganesha. This is the second consecutive year that the bakery has made a special offering during the festival.

WS Bakers Director Vikas Agarwal said a team of around 40 to 50 people worked on preparing the giant cake. The offering was brought to the Prem Mandir-themed Ganpati pandal and placed before the idol during the morning rituals. (ANI)