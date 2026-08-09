The 3:2 rule is simple to understand.

If the length of a flag is 3 metres, its width should be 2 metres. If the length is 6 metres, the width should be 4 metres.

The same rule works with smaller measurements. A flag that is 900 mm long should be 600 mm wide, while one measuring 1,800 mm in length should have a width of 1,200 mm.

So, the key point is that the actual size can change, but the relationship between length and width remains the same.

The Ministry of Home Affairs specifically states that the flag can be of any size, provided its length-to-width ratio remains 3:2.

Why is the Indian flag rectangular?

The National Flag is not simply a coloured piece of cloth. Its shape and design are also defined by the Flag Code.

The Tricolour consists of three rectangular panels of equal width. The top panel is India saffron, the middle panel is white, and the bottom panel is India green.

At the centre of the white panel is the Ashoka Chakra, which is navy blue and has 24 equally spaced spokes. The Flag Code also says the Chakra should be completely visible on both sides of the flag and placed at the centre of the white panel.

Because the three bands have equal widths, keeping the overall shape correct is important when the flag is produced in different sizes.