Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Girl students' harassment at Delhi college fest: DCW exposes 'glaring' lapses in police probe

    Some "unknown" men allegedly trespassed, shouted slogans and harassed women students during the annual 'Shruti' festival at the Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW). The students have alleged that some men climbed the college boundary and harassed several women students during the festival.

    Girl students' harassment at Delhi college fest: DCW exposes lapses in police probe
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Apr 11, 2023, 10:29 AM IST

    Delhi Commission for Women has lashed out at the Delhi Police for reportedly going slow in the investigation into the March 28 incident wherein some men barged into the Delhi University's Indraprastha College and allegedly molested some girls attending the educational institution's festival.

    'Come and see what is happening in India...' Nirmala Sitharaman slams Western 'perceptions'

    The DCW highlighted that even 10 days after the incident, the Delhi Police had not collected the CCTV footage from the college. The police informed the women's body that they had collected partial footage from the college on April 8. DCW has recommended that the Delhi Police urgently collect and analyse the complete footage of the incident to provide them with the complete footage.

    The DCW also lamented that the Delhi Police let go of the five suspects it had picked up, on the same day itself. The body urged the police to make efforts to identify all perpetrators in the matter and arrest them at the earliest.

    Yet another point over which the DCW was unhappy with the Delhi Police officials was the statements not being taken from the survivors detailing their ordeal. Delhi Police officials told the commission that the statements of only two of the accused had been recorded under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code. 

    To recall, some "unknown" men allegedly trespassed, shouted slogans and harassed women students during the annual 'Shruti' festival at the Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW).  The students have alleged that some men climbed the college boundary and harassed several women students during the festival. Following their protests, the DU formed a committee to look into "the grievances raised by the students" and asked the panel to submit its report in a week.

    The police have registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant).

    Last week, several Delhi University students held a rally at the north campus on Thursday demanding justice for victims of alleged harassment. The rally, called by the Left-backed All India Students Association (AISA), demanded the resignation of the Indraprastha College for Women principal Poonam Kumria.

    They said the rally was taken out to protest the "apathetic" IPCW and DU administrations which have "colluded to repress the movement of women students instead of taking immediate action in the matter". 

    KYS, in a statement, said, "It should be noted that instead of taking immediate action on the demands of the protesting women students and activists, the DU and IPCW administrations have hitherto been adamant in their apathy. The IPCW administration has formed a so-called disciplinary committee and has asked students to come forward with their complaints. It is alleged that the committee is intimidating students and teachers and victimizing the students who are steering the movement against IPCW administration." 

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CPI Kerala State Council Office to be renovated at a cost of Rs 10 cr anr

    CPI Kerala State Council Office to be renovated at a cost of Rs 10 cr

    Congress cannot prevent Rajasthan showdown; Sachin Pilot firm on holding fast against graft despite party threat

    Congress fails to stop Rajasthan faceoff; Sachin Pilot firm on holding fast against graft despite party threat

    Come and see what is happening in India Nirmala Sitharaman slams Western perceptions in the US

    'Come and see what is happening in India...' Nirmala Sitharaman slams Western 'perceptions'

    Khalistan movement has fizzled out in US due to PM Modi's actions delegation tells Nirmala Sitharaman in US

    'Khalistan movement has fizzled out in US due to PM's actions...' delegation tells Nirmala Sitharaman in US

    Election Commission grants national party status to Aam Aadmi Party; TMC, NCP lose tag AJR

    Election Commission grants national party status to Aam Aadmi Party; TMC, NCP lose tag

    Recent Stories

    Malayalam superstar Mohanlal gets new Range Rover SUV; know its SHOCKING price (Video) RBA

    Malayalam superstar Mohanlal gets new Range Rover SUV; know its SHOCKING price (Video)

    CPI Kerala State Council Office to be renovated at a cost of Rs 10 cr anr

    CPI Kerala State Council Office to be renovated at a cost of Rs 10 cr

    Has Salman Khan indirectly confirmed that Shehnaaz Gill is dating Raghav Juyal? Know details vma

    Has Salman Khan indirectly confirmed that Shehnaaz Gill is dating Raghav Juyal? Know details

    Is all well with Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan? Did she rolls eyes at her husband in public? (WATCH VIDEO) RBA

    Is all okay in Aishwarya Rai's marriage? Did she rolled her eyes at Abhishek Bachchan in public? (VIDEO)

    Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya's death sentence in Yemen: Supreme Court expedites proceedings to execute verdict anr

    Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya's death sentence in Yemen: Supreme Court expedites proceedings to execute verdict

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon