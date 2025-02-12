PM Modi heads to US after "productive visit" to France, President Macron sees him off at airport (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his three-day visit to France, marked by engagements spanning AI, commerce, energy, and cultural ties. French President Emmanuel Macron bid farewell to PM Modi at the airport, highlighting the strong bilateral relationship.

Paris [France] February 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday concluded his three-day "historic and productive" visit to France. In a special gesture, French President Emmanuel Macron came to see off PM Modi at the airport. The two leaders also exchanged a warm hug.

Also Read: Two astronauts, Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, stranded on space station to return early in March



PM Modi left Marseille in France for Washington DC for the second leg of his two-nation visit.

PM Modi attended programmes ranging from AI, commerce, energy and cultural linkages during his visit to France.

"Thank you France! A productive visit concludes, where I attended programmes ranging from AI, commerce, energy and cultural linkages. Gratitude to President @EmmanuelMacron and the people of France," PM Modi said in a post on X.

During his visit to France, PM Modi co-chaired the AI Action Summit, a gathering of world leaders and global tech CEOs.

During his meeting with President Macron, the two leaders reviewed the progress on 2047 Horizon Roadmap for India-France strategic partnership. The two leaders travelled to the historic French city of Marseille to inaugurate the first Indian Consulate in France and visited the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor project, in which India is a member of the consortium of partner countries that include France.



PM Modi also paid tributes to the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during World Wars I and II at the Mazargues War Cemetery.



"A historic visit to France in the ancient city of Marseille concludes. In a special gesture President @EmmanuelMacron came to see off PM @narendramodi at the airport," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.



PM Modi will pay an official working visit to the United States on February 12 and 13. This will be the first visit of Prime Minister Modi to the United States since the inauguration of the second presidential term of President Donald Trump.

"Although this will be our first meeting following his historic electoral victory and inauguration in January, I have a very warm recollection of working together in his first term in building a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US," PM Modi had said in his departure statement.

"This visit will be an opportunity to build upon the successes of our collaboration in his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen our partnership, including in the areas of technology, trade, defence, energy, and supply chain resilience. We will work together for the mutual benefit of the people of our two countries and shape a better future for the world," he added. (ANI)

Also Read: PM Modi & French President Macron Honor WWI Soldiers at Mazargues Cemetery | Asianet Newsable

Latest Videos