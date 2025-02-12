Soldier killed in Jammu terror attack just weeks before his wedding

Naik Mukesh Singh Manhas, 29, had returned to his Jammu and Kashmir Army camp just two weeks after his engagement. His upcoming April wedding celebrations turned tragic when he was killed in a terrorist IED blast near the LoC.

On Tuesday, February 11, terrorists triggered an IED blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Bhattal area of Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir. The explosion claimed the lives of 29-year-old Naik Mukesh Singh Manhas and Captain Karamjit Singh Bakshi.

Manhas was a resident of Samba in Jammu and Kashmir, while Karamjit hailed from Jharkhand. Manhas had recently gotten engaged and had returned to duty on January 28 after a two-week leave. His family was busy preparing for his wedding when the tragic news arrived, turning their celebration into mourning.

On Wednesday, Manhas's mortal remains were brought to his native village, Bri Kamila, in Samba. Relatives and villagers gathered to pay their last respects. As his body arrived, the entire village plunged into grief. Villagers described Manhas as a promising young man who loved playing cricket and was always ready to help others in need. A childhood friend shared, "He loved playing cricket and had even tried to set up a cricket pitch for the youth when he visited the village."

Manhas's father recalls his son's passion for serving the nation from a young age

Manhas's father, Chagtar Singh, a retired police officer, shared that before being posted in Akhnoor, Manhas had served in Siachen, Kashmir, and Punjab. "My son had a deep desire to serve the nation from a very young age," he said. "He served in the army for over nine and a half years. He had taken two weeks off to attend his engagement ceremony and returned to his unit on January 28."

Manhas encouraged youth to stay away from bad habits

Manhas is survived by two married sisters. His wedding was scheduled for April 20. A close family friend from the village mentioned that Manhas often encouraged young people to participate in sports and stay away from bad habits. "We have lost a true gem. The enemy doesn't have the courage to face our brave soldiers. We trust that our security forces will take appropriate action to ensure justice for our martyrs."

