Free booze and paid hangover leave! This firm is offering special perks to attract talent

A Japanese tech firm is redefining workplace culture for Gen Z by offering free alcohol during work hours and paid hangover leave, aiming to create a more relaxed, engaging environment for young talent.

What if your next job interview ended with a toast instead of a handshake? At Trust Ring Co., Ltd., a Osaka-based tech company, that’s not just a fantasy—it’s part of the job.

In a bold move to attract new talent, the company is offering free alcohol during work hours and even paid hangover leave to help employees recover the next day.

The Japan-based tech company's CEO Takuya Sugiura is taking a hands-on approach, personally serving drinks to new employees to foster a relaxed, social atmosphere. While bigger firms rely on hefty paychecks and comprehensive benefits to lure talent, Trust Ring is betting on fun and flexibility.

Alongside the free-flowing drinks, employees enjoy a starting salary of 222,000 yen (around Rs 1.27 lakh) with an additional 20 hours of paid overtime.

The policy has left people divided. Some see it as the ultimate work perk, while others wonder if productivity will take a hit. Is this a recipe for workplace harmony or a hangover waiting to happen? Only time will tell if this daring strategy pays off.

Also read: Future humans: Shorter, hotter, and less intelligent? Study reveals what we might look like in 1,000 years

Latest Videos