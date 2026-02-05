Three minor sisters in Ghaziabad died by suicide after jumping from their ninth-floor home, allegedly linked to obsession with a Korean online game. Police cite prolonged isolation, excessive mobile use and recent restrictions on phone access.

In a deeply unsettling incident that has drawn national attention, three minor sisters in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, died by suicide early on Wednesday, allegedly driven by an extreme obsession with Korean online gaming and culture.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The victims — Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12) — were found dead after jumping from the ninth floor of their home in Bharat City Society in the Loni area around 2:15 a.m. police said.

Initial investigations indicate that the tragic event may be linked to an online Korean task-based gaming app the sisters were reportedly addicted to. According to police and family accounts, the girls had been spending prolonged hours on their mobile phones playing the game and consuming Korean content, a pattern that intensified after they stopped attending school during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The girls had been irregular in schooling for nearly two to three years, with the eldest still enrolled in Class 4 despite being 16, potentially reflecting prolonged isolation and disengagement from academic life. Family members had become increasingly concerned about their excessive mobile phone use and had recently restricted access to the devices and the game, which may have contributed to the emotional turmoil preceding their deaths.

A handwritten note and diary were recovered from the scene, including emotional messages such as “Sorry, Papa” and “Korea was our life,” conveying the girls’ sense of attachment and distress. Investigators are analysing these materials alongside digital evidence to better understand the role of digital addiction and psychological factors.

Police have cautioned that while gaming and related digital engagement are being examined as part of the case, the exact motive behind the incident remains under investigation. Authorities are exploring multiple angles, including mental health, online activity, family circumstances, and the broader context of youth behaviour — but have not yet confirmed a direct causal link between the game itself and the suicide.

Local residents expressed shock at the tragedy, describing the family as quiet and private, while the broader community grapples with a rising concern about the influence of digital culture and online gaming on young minds.

Experts have noted that task-based online games, especially those that emotionally engage users with immersive storylines or interactions, can lead to extended screen time and psychological involvement, particularly among adolescents without adequate supervision or balanced social support.

This incident has sparked urgent debate about the impact of mobile gaming and digital media on children and teenagers, highlighting the need for enhanced awareness of online safety, responsible parental monitoring, and mental health support. Authorities and child welfare advocates have urged families to be vigilant about their children’s digital habits, ensure balanced routines that include education and real-world interaction, and seek professional help if signs of addiction or psychological distress emerge.

The Ghaziabad tragedy serves as a grim reminder of the complex challenges faced by today’s youth in navigating digital influences and the critical role of family, educators, and communities in safeguarding adolescent wellbeing.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)