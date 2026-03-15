Former UP CM Mayawati paid tribute to BSP founder Kanshi Ram on his birth anniversary, lauding his role in uniting the 'Bahujan Samaj' and continuing BR Ambedkar's mission. She called on followers to strengthen the BSP movement for social change.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati on Sunday paid tribute to the founder of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Kanshi Ram, on his birth anniversary, underlining his key role in uniting the oppressed and marginalised caste into the collective identity of the 'Bahujan Samaj'.

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Mayawati's Tribute on X

In a post on X, Mayawati said that Kanshi Ram dedicated his entire life to the mission of taking forward the ideas and movement of the revered BR Ambedkar.

"On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the founder and architect of the Bahujan Samaj Party (B.S.P.), the revered Shri Kanshi Ram Ji, I, along with my leadership, offer a hundred salutations and boundless tributes of reverence from his followers across Uttar Pradesh and the entire country," she said in a post on X.

"He dedicated his entire life to the mission of taking forward the ideas and movement of the revered Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, keeping them alive across the country and striving to carry his caravan forward towards the destination of political power. He continuously fought a tough struggle and played a historic role in uniting people who had been divided and oppressed on the basis of caste into the collective identity of the 'Bahujan Samaj'," she added.

Call to Strengthen BSP Movement

Mayawati reaffirmed her resolve to strengthen the BSP's movement for "social transformation and economic emancipation".

बहुजन समाज पार्टी (बी.एस.पी.) के जन्मदाता एवं संस्थापक मान्यवर श्री कांशीराम जी को, आज उनकी जयंती पर मेरे व मेरे नेतृत्व में उत्तर प्रदेश सहित पूरे देश भर में उनके अनुयायियों द्वारा शत्-शत् नमन व अपार श्रद्धा-सुमन अर्पित, जिन्होंने परमपूज्य बाबा साहेब डा. भीमराव अम्बेडकर की ‘सोच… — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 15, 2026

She then appealed to the people of the Bahujan Samaj to join the BSP movement and become dedicated and honest Ambedkarites and to use the power of their votes to obtain the "master key" of political power.

"This will enable them to implement on the ground the rights granted in the Constitution by BR Ambedkar for the welfare, upliftment, protection and self-respect of the Bahujans of the country," she said.

Who Was Kanshi Ram?

Kanshi Ram, the founder of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), was born on March 15, 1934, in Punjab. He dedicated his life to uplifting the marginalised sections of society and empowering the Bahujan Samaj.

From an early age, Kanshi Ram displayed a deep sense of empathy and compassion towards the plight of oppressed communities. He recognised the inherent inequalities perpetuated by the caste system and resolved to challenge the status quo through organised political action.

In 1984, Kanshi Ram founded the Bahujan Samaj Party with the objective of uniting the Bahujan Samaj, comprising Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and Religious Minorities, into a formidable political force.

He remained steadfast in his commitment to the cause of social transformation and economic emancipation. He tirelessly mobilised support among the Bahujan communities, inspiring millions to join the movement for equality and justice. (ANI)