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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Forecasts 5 Days of Rain and Thunderstorms
Rain alert has been issued for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as a trough in the Bay of Bengal may bring thunderstorms, strong winds and heavy rain over the next five days, offering relief from rising temperatures.
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Telangana on alert for three days
The Met department predicts rain in many Telangana districts from March 15 to 17. Hyderabad and nearby areas might get 40-50 mm of rain, with winds hitting 40-60 km/h, especially from afternoon to night.
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Heavy rains expected from March 18 to 20
Weather experts believe the main impact will be from March 18 to 20. Some places could see heavy rainfall of 60-80 mm. Officials warn that wind speeds might even touch 60 km/h during this period.
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Advisory issued for farmers
These unseasonal rains are a big worry for farmers. Hailstorms could damage crops that are ready for harvest. Officials are advising everyone, especially farmers, to avoid open spaces, trees, and electric poles during thunderstorms.
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Heavy rains predicted for Hyderabad
Officials say Hyderabad can expect heavy rains from the afternoon of March 18 and 19. This could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas and major traffic jams, so it's best to plan ahead.
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Trough effect changing weather conditions
The Met department has confirmed that a surface trough in the Bay of Bengal is causing these rains. The system, which formed near the North Andhra coast, now extends up to northern Telangana. It will also bring scattered showers to districts like Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Alluri Sitharama Raju.
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