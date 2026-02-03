A 24-year-old chartered accountancy (CA) aspirant died after he and two members of his family allegedly attempted suicide at their home in Ranchi, police said on Tuesday. The incident is believed to be linked to heavy debt-related stress and family tensions.

Jharkhand | Three members of a family attempted suicide. Son (24), identified as Mihir, was found dead by hanging while his mother, Sneha Akhori (50) and sister had consumed some substance. They are admitted to the hospital. Initial investigation suggests that the financial… — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2026

The victim has been identified as Mihir, who had recently returned to Ranchi after completing his CA studies in Kolkata. He was reportedly working with a private firm at the time of the incident.