A 24-year-old CA aspirant, Mihir, died after his debt-hit family allegedly attempted suicide in Ranchi. Mihir, his mother and his sister consumed sleeping pills. Mihir later hanged himself, while others were rushed to hospital in critical condition.
A 24-year-old chartered accountancy (CA) aspirant died after he and two members of his family allegedly attempted suicide at their home in Ranchi, police said on Tuesday. The incident is believed to be linked to heavy debt-related stress and family tensions.
The victim has been identified as Mihir, who had recently returned to Ranchi after completing his CA studies in Kolkata. He was reportedly working with a private firm at the time of the incident.
Family members found in critical condition
Police said Mihir, his mother Sneha Akhori, a High Court advocate, and his 14-year-old sister allegedly consumed an overdose of sleeping pills inside their house.
After taking the pills, Mihir is believed to have hanged himself, while his mother and sister were found unconscious. They were rushed to Guru Nanak Hospital, where doctors said both remain in a critical condition and are undergoing treatment.
Police and forensic team begin investigation
A forensic team visited the house to examine the scene. Police officers said they are investigating all possible reasons behind the incident, including financial pressure and domestic stress.
Authorities added that further details will emerge after recording statements from the surviving family members and reviewing medical and forensic reports.
Stress and debt under police scanner
Police said the case highlights the severe impact of financial stress on families. They urged people facing emotional or financial distress to seek professional help and support rather than suffering in silence.
The investigation is ongoing.
(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)
