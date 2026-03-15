A Pakistani terrorist has been killed in a joint operation by the Indian Army and J&K Police in Baramulla's Uri sector. The troops recovered an AK rifle, pistols, and ammunition after an exchange of fire. The operation is currently ongoing.

Pakistani Terrorist Killed in Uri Sector

A Pakistani terrorist has been killed in a joint operation of the Indian Army & J&K Police in the general area of Buchhar, Uri sector. Following an exchange of fire, troops recovered an AK rifle, pistols, and a large quantity of ammunition, with follow-up operations still ongoing in the area.

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"Based on a specific intelligence input provided by J&K Police regarding an infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched on the intervening night of 14-15 Mar 26 in the general area of Buchhar, Uri sector. Troops spotted suspicious movement of a terrorist in the thicket. The ambush was readjusted, and the terrorist was challenged, resulting in the terrorist opening indiscriminate fire. In the contact, a Pakistani terrorist was eliminated. Warlike stores, including an AK rifle, pistols and a large quantity of ammunition, have been recovered," said the Indian Army, emphasising that the operation continues.

Another Infiltration Bid Foiled in Nowshera

Earlier on March 10, an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir was foiled by alert troops, with one Pakistan-sponsored terrorist eliminated during the operation, the Indian Army's White Knight Corps said on Tuesday.

The White Knight Corps said the movement of two terrorists was detected in the general area of Jhangar in Nowshera along the LoC at around 3 pm today after intelligence agencies shared credible inputs. Acting swiftly on the information, troops launched a calibrated response to stop the infiltration attempt. (ANI)