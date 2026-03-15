Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls, Congress reviewed the voting process in a mock drill in Bhubaneswar. BJD chief Naveen Patnaik held a meeting, accusing the BJP of attempting horse-trading, calling it 'an offence to win this democratic election'.

Congress Prepares for RS Polls with Mock Drill

Ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, Congress leader Ramachandra Kadam discussed the arrangements made for the voting process within the Assembly. Kadam confirmed that all party members attended a training session in Bhubaneswar. "We visited today for the mock drill; the PCC President, our MLA Sagar, and the entire team came together, and the Secretary walked us through everything. The Presiding Officer demonstrated how the actual process would be conducted, showing us the seating arrangements, where the 30% reserve staff would be positioned, and where the agents would sit. We have just received a comprehensive briefing on exactly how the voting process will unfold. Based on this information, we will now hold discussions with all our MLAs," Kadam told ANI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BJD Chief Alleges Horse-Trading by BJP

Earlier, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik held a meeting with party leaders in Bhubaneswar to discuss the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Raising concerns over alleged horse-trading for the polls, Patnaik stated that such tactics are 'an offence to win this democratic election. Speaking to the media, Patnaik said, "Our party MLAs and all of us have just had a meeting with the concerned officers about the process of the elections for the upcoming Rajya Sabha. The BJP and their three Rajya Sabha candidates are all trying their best to engage in horse trading, which is an offence to win this democratic election."

Election Schedule and Scope

The polling for the biennial elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to fill the 37 seats across 10 states is scheduled to take place on March 16, with the counting of votes on the same day at 5 pm. The term of 37 members who were elected from Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana will conclude in the month of April, vacating the seats for new members to be elected.

Key Candidates in Odisha

BJD announced Santrupt Misra as its candidate, and the BJP has nominated Odisha party chief Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. (ANI)