A 14-year-old boy in Bhopal died by suicide, allegedly after his parents stopped him from playing an online game. Police said he had spent Rs 28,000 from his grandfather's account on the 'Free Fire' game. A case has been registered.

A 14-year-old boy died by suicide in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, a police officer said on Wednesday, adding that preliminary investigations revealed that the boy took the extreme step allegedly after his parents stopped him from playing an online game.

The incident occurred in Shri Ram Colony, under the jurisdiction of Piplani police station, in the state capital on Monday (February 2). The police registered a case and began an investigation into the matter. The incident occurred in Shri Ram Colony, under the Piplani police station area, in the state capital on Monday (February 2).

Police Link Suicide to Online Game Spending

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vivek Singh told ANI, "We have received information about a boy, studying in class 9th, had died by suicide under Piplani police station area two days ago. Upon investigation of the matter, it came to light that the boy used to play a 'free fire' game on mobile phones of his family members. He had spent Rs 28,000 in playing that game from his grandfather's bank account."

"When the family came to know about the matter, they advised the boy and asked him not to play that game. On the day of the incident, he probably tried to play the game again and his mother advised him to avoid playing. Probably due to which, he ended his life by hanging himself. We have registered a case into the matter and are investigating it thoroughly," the officer said.

Authorities to Review Game for New Regulations

The DCP further said that the police plan to review the game itself and may recommend new advisories or regulations to the state government to prevent future tragedies. "We are looking after all the aspects of the game and if we find that we could intervene in making some advisory related to this game, then we would definitely reach the state government and higher authorities in this regard," he added.

Family Calls for Ban, Urges Parental Vigilance

Meanwhile, the minor's maternal uncle, Om Sahu, requested that the government impose a ban on such online games and urged parents to stay vigilant and monitor their children. "My 14-year-old nephew used to play a game called Free Fire for some time. Last month, Rs 28,000 was deducted from his grandfather's account due to this game, after which he was advised to stop playing it. But two days ago, he downloaded the game again and started playing...I request that the government ban such games. I also appealed to parents to be alert and aware, and monitor their children while playing games," Sahu told ANI.

He added that they learned about the game after the money was deducted from the account. "The boy was very bright in both academics and sports. He ranked first in his class and had also won several skating awards."