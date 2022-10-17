Ghaziabad bans Pit bull, Rottweiler, Dogo Argentino as pet dogs; All you need to know

Amid a series of pet dog attacks, the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has banned the residents from keeping the ferocious Pit Bull, Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino breeds as pets. While the future ownership of these breeds is banned, current owners will have a short window to get their dogs registered.

The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation has prohibited citizens from owning the vicious Pit Bull, Rottweiler, and Dogo Argentino breeds as pets due to a string of pet dog attacks. The local authority published a number of other rules for pet owners, including the need that they obtain a dog licence, which will be granted starting in November, and the restriction that no household may possess more than one pet dog.

When putting their dogs outside in high-rise apartments, pet owners must utilise service elevators and make sure the animals are muzzled. The decision was made in response to a number of dog bite incidences that have recently been recorded in the city's various neighbourhoods. Within two months, pet owners must register their animals.

Also Read | Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

"Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, and Dogo Argentinos are three aggressive (khoonkhar) breeds, and keeping these dogs is not permitted. No permit will be given out. Someone will be accountable if they purchase one of these. In Ghaziabad, these three species are all prohibited," Sanjay Singh, a BJP politician and GMC council member, according to PTI.

Singh had proposed a ban on certain breeds, which the local council House approved. He stated that owners of these types of dogs would need to sterilise them within two months.

What to do if you own these breeds?

Pitbull, Rottweiler, and Dogo Argentino dog owners must sterilise their animals within two months.

All pet dogs will have to be registered with the municipal corporation.

Owners will be responsible for cleaning up dog excrement. RWA will be in charge of caring after stray dogs.

All dogs should wear muzzles when taken to public areas, such as parks and elevators.

Violators will have to pay a fine of Rs 5,000.

According to Mayor Asha Sharma, "The civic organization's board meeting on Saturday ruled that sterilising canines was mandatory. Registration of certificates won't be allowed without sterilising."

Also Read | Kharge vs Tharoor: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cast their vote

The owner must provide an affidavit stating that they will have the dog sterilised when he reaches the age of six months if the dog is younger than that. The mayor stated that although dog owners like their dogs, they also need to consider the youngsters who have suffered serious injuries as a result of dog assaults.

All GMC zonal officers have been given instructions to notify pet owners of the rules and restrictions adopted at the board meeting. If the Residents' Welfare Association (RWA) files a complaint, the Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam (GNN) would punish dog owners, Mayor claimed.

Pitbull and rottweiler kinds of dogs were previously prohibited as pets inside municipal limits by the Kanpur Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Panchkula Municipal Corporation.

Also Read | Temples in Uttarakhand triggers alert as letter threatening to blow up railway stations emerge: Report

(With PTI inputs)