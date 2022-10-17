Kharge vs Tharoor: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cast their vote

Voting started at 10 am at the AICC headquarters and polling stations set up by the party in state offices across the country. For the first time in over 24 years, a non-Gandhi president will lead the 137-year-old Grand Old Party.

The party's interim president, Sonia Gandhi, and General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, voted at the AICC office in Delhi.

While talking to the media, Sonia Gandhi said she had been looking forward to the elections for a long time.

Voting in the Congress presidential election began on Monday, with senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor competing for the position of AICC president.

Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi, votes to elect the next party president at the Bharat Jodo Yatra campsite in Ballari, Karnataka.

The Congress presidential candidate, Mallikarjun Kharge, voted in Bengaluru. Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh cast his vote. Other leaders, such as Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, P Chidambaram, DK Shivakumar, and Jairam Ramesh, cast their votes for the post of AICC president.

The electoral college comprises over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates who vote secretly to choose the party's leader.

"The Congress presidential elections are free, fair, and transparent," said MP Jairam Ramesh.

President of the Karnataka Congress, DK Shivakumar, said, "It is a historic moment for the Congress party. Today, 490 people voted here; polling is transparently taking place. This will benefit the country.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will vote at the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' campsite in Karnataka's Sanganakallu in Ballari. Sonia Gandhi is Congress's longest-serving president, having held the position for more than two decades.

I believe the revival of Congress has begun. Today, I spoke with Kharge and told him that no matter what happened, we are still colleagues and friends, said Tharoor.

Meanwhile, Kharge is widely regarded as the clear favourite, owing to his perceived closeness to the Gandhi family and the backing of senior leaders.

Although Tharoor raised the issue of an unequal playing field during the campaign, both candidates and the party have stated that the Gandhis will remain neutral and that there will be no 'official candidate.'

