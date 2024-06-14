Kuwait fire tragedy: IAF aircraft carrying 45 bodies heads to Kochi, MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh supervises

A devastating fire in Kuwait claimed 49 lives, including 40 Indians. An IAF aircraft carried 45 Indian victims' bodies to Kochi. Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh coordinated the repatriation. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait established an emergency helpline. Prime Minister Modi expressed condolences, and both nations are aiding affected families and investigating the cause.

In the aftermath of a devastating fire in Kuwait, a special Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft carrying the bodies of 45 Indian victims departed for Kochi, as confirmed by the Indian Embassy in Kuwait early Friday morning. The tragic incident has left both the Indian and Kuwaiti communities in deep sorrow.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), the Indian Embassy stated, "A special IAF aircraft carrying mortal remains of 45 Indian victims in the fire incident in Kuwait has taken off for Kochi."

The fire broke out in a seven-story building in Mangaf, a southern city in Kuwait, claiming the lives of 49 foreign workers, including around 40 Indians. Additionally, 50 others were injured in the blaze on Wednesday. The Indian Embassy has established an emergency helpline number, +965-65505246, to assist those affected by the tragedy.

Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh, who played a crucial role in coordinating with Kuwaiti authorities for the swift repatriation of the victims' remains, is onboard the aircraft. Singh has also visited hospitals in Kuwait to meet with Indian nationals undergoing treatment, underscoring India's commitment to supporting its citizens abroad during crises.

A detailed breakdown of the victims reveals the extent of the tragedy: 23 were from Kerala, 7 from Tamil Nadu, 3 from Andhra Pradesh, and 1 each from Bihar, Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Haryana, Punjab, and West Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep condolences and assured all possible assistance to those impacted by the incident. "The fire mishap in Kuwait City is saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities there to assist the affected," he wrote on X.

Kuwaiti authorities are diligently investigating the cause of the fire and providing support to the affected families. The incident has drawn widespread concern, and both nations are working together to manage the aftermath and support the grieving families.

