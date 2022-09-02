Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FSSAI awards 5-star rating to UP's Fatehgarh Central jail for food quality

    FSSAI has awarded Fatehgarh Central jail in the Farrukhabad district of UP 5-star certification for quality of the food it provides to prisoners. According to District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Singh's media statement, 1,100 prisoners received clean and healthy food according to the FSSAI's "Eat Right" accreditation.

    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 2, 2022, 1:02 PM IST

    The Fatehgarh Central Prison in the Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh has received a five-star accreditation from the Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)  for the quality of the food it provides to prisoners.

    The FSSAI-authorized third-party assessment awarded the jail a five-star "Eat Right Certificate." The fact that the inmates are eating hygienic and high-quality meals suggests that the good-quality food is made in the jail. Ironically, there were claims of subpar food being served in the police line mess when a video of an officer griping about the meal went viral a few weeks ago.

    In accordance with the FSSAI's "Eat Right" accreditation, 1,100 convicts receive clean and wholesome meals, according to District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Singh's media announcement. Addressing the media, DM Kumar said that the jail was granted a licence by the FSSAI in March 2022. According to its requirements, the preparations for food and hygiene were upgraded. The prison received this certification first in the state .

    Meanwhile, jail's superintendent Bheem Sen Mukund said they are adhering to all FSSAI regulations. "After thorough inspections and recommendations to enhance cleanliness, hygiene, and food safety procedures, the pre-audit report was produced," he added. Along with the jail personnel, the 1,100 inmates also received training in sanitation, food safety, and cleanliness, he continued.

    The method of generating food has progressed significantly. Large roti-making equipment, a dough-kneading machine, and vegetable-cutting machines have all been added by the prison administration to improve the facility. Inmates used to assist in preparing rotis, vegetables, and pulses in the past. However, as it was a manual process, it took a long time, and about 50 prisoners had to participate in each shift's meal preparation.

    Last Updated Sep 2, 2022, 1:02 PM IST
