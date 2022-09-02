Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lufthansa flight cancellation: Huge crowd gather outside Delhi airport; demands refund, alternate route

    According to the DCP, a crowd of approximately 150 people gathered on the main road in front of departure gate no.1, Terminal 3, IGI Airport, around 12 am.

    Lufthansa flight cancellation: Huge crowd gather outside Delhi airport; demands refund, alternate route AJR
    First Published Sep 2, 2022, 11:56 AM IST

    A huge crowd on Friday gathered in front of the departure gate of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) Airport demanding refund of money or alternate flights for their relatives as Lufthansa flight was cancelled.

    According to the DCP, a crowd of approximately 150 people gathered on the main road in front of departure gate no.1, Terminal 3, IGI Airport, around 12 am.

    On Friday, German carrier Lufthansa had cancelled almost all passenger and cargo flights due to the planned strike action by the pilots.

    "Crowd of approx 150 people gathered on main road in front of departure gate no.1, Terminal 3, IGI Airport, around 12 am, demanding refund of money or alternate flights for their relatives as 2 Lufthansa flights bound to Frankfurt & Munich were cancelled," DCP, IGI Airport.

    Due to the gathering of the crowd, traffic movement was slowed down, the DCP said. He further assured that efforts are underway to make alternate arrangements for the passengers by the airlines.

    "Due to the gathering of the crowd, traffic movement was slowed down. The staff of IGI airport along with CISF handled the situation & the crowd was dispersed. Efforts are underway to make alternate arrangements for the passengers by the airlines," DCP said.

    Meanwhile, Lufthansa said it is cancelling almost all passenger and cargo flights on Friday due to the planned strike action by the pilots.

    Early on Thursday, a union representing Lufthansa pilots said they will stage a walk-out after demands for a pay increase were rejected by management.

    Lufthansa said some 800 flights would be cancelled, affecting many travellers returning at the end of the summer vacation. The airline's budget carrier Eurowings would not be affected, it said.

    The airline said it was doing everything possible to minimise the effects of Friday's pilots' strike, but it could not rule out cancellations or delays in some cases over the weekend.

    Last Updated Sep 2, 2022, 11:56 AM IST
