    Cables used can cover Kochi to Kashi: Top quotes by PM Modi on INS Vikrant

    INS Vikrant is India's first indigenously built aircraft carrier, to the Indian Navy. This is the second aircraft carrier of the country after INS Vikramaditya which was built.

    First Published Sep 2, 2022, 11:14 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday commissioned INS Vikrant and congratulated every person associated with the dream for achieving the feat which makes India join the club of countries that have an indigenous aircraft carrier.

    Addressing the gathering at Kochi, PM Modi said "The steel used on INS Vikrant is made in India. The cables used in INS Vikrant can stretch from Kochi to Kashi. INS Vikrant is as big as two football grounds. The electricity it can produce can illuminate 5,000 houses." 

    Also read: New Indian Navy ensign: How the 'Nishaan' shed its colonial past

    "Vikrant is large and grand, Vikrant is distinct, Vikrant is special. Vikrant is not just a warship, it is the evidence of the hardwork, talent, impact and commitment of India of the 21st century," PM Modi said.

    INS Vikrant is India's first indigenously built aircraft carrier, to the Indian Navy. This is the second aircraft carrier of the country after INS Vikramaditya which was built.

    Also read: Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Here are top quotes by PM Modi during the commission of INS Vikrant:

    1. Drop by drop of water becomes a vast ocean. Similarly, if every citizen of India starts living the mantra of 'Vocal for Local', then it will not take long for the country to become self-reliant.

    2. Today, on the historic date of September 2, 2022, another history-changing act has happened. Today, India has taken off a trace of slavery, a burden of slavery. Indian Navy has got a new flag from today.

    Also read: Explained: Why the naval ensign was changed from Cross of St George

    3. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj built such a navy on the strength of this sea power, which kept the enemies sleepy. When the British came to India, they used to be intimidated by the power of Indian ships and trade through them. So they decided to break the back of India's maritime power.

    4. Every part of INS Vikrant has its own merits, a strength, its own development journey. It is a symbol of indigenous potential, indigenous resources and indigenous skills.

    5. India has joined those countries in the world, which manufacture such a huge aircraft carrier with indigenous technology. Today INS Vikrant has filled the country with a new confidence, has created a new confidence in the country.

    Also read: Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    6. Every Indian are is witnessing the sunrise of a new future. This event being held on INS Vikrant is a shout out to India's rising spirits on the world horizon.

    7. INS Vikrant is massive, it's a giant. Vikrant is distinct, Vikrant is special. It is not just a warship but a testament to the hard work, talent, influence and commitment of 21st century India.

    Last Updated Sep 2, 2022, 11:17 AM IST
